Orazio Schillaci is the new health minister of the Meloni government. This is a technician. Since November 2019 he has been Rector of the University of Rome Tor Vergata: 56 years old, Roman, since 2013 he has been dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, and since 2007 he has been Full Professor of Nuclear Medicine both in the degree course in Medicine and Surgery and in the degree course in Trm (Techniques of medical radiology). Since 2001 he has been director of the UOC of Nuclear Medicine at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic. He is also president of the Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine Doctors (SKY TG24 SPECIAL ON THE NEW GOVERNMENT).

Nuclear medicine and radiodiagnostics

see also



Government formation times: records for Berlusconi and Conte

Schillaci was a member of the Scientific Committee of the Higher Institute of Health, appointed by the outgoing minister, Roberto Speranza. He worked alongside the president of the Silvio Brusaferro Institute. In 1990 he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the La Sapienza University, where in 1994 he specialized in Nuclear Medicine. Also at the La Sapienza University of Rome, in 2000, he obtained the title of Doctorate in “Radioisotope functional imaging” and in 2009 he specialized in Radiodiagnostics at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

Scientific research: Horizon 2020

Later he was a member of Health Commissions for the Lazio Region and the Ministry of Health, as well as responsible for national and international research projects, admitted for funding on the basis of competitive calls, including Horizon 2020 of the European Union. The rector of Tor Vergata is also a member of the Editorial Board of the two most prestigious international journals in the field of Nuclear Medicine, the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. He has been a reviewer for numerous international journals and author of 354 printed publications. He also played the role of expert of the Superior Health Council for the three-year period 2006-2009.