‘Who’ is sure: Cesare Cremonini’s new girlfriend is the famous presenter of Tg1 – Gossip.it

Cesare Cremonini, after the story that lasted about two and a half years with the 25-year-old Martina Margaret Maggiore, has definitively moved on. The 43-year-old singer, linked from 2009 to 2011 to Malika Ayane, he would have a new girlfriend, Chi he is certain. The weekly, after having dropped the bomb a fortnight ago, giving the juicy indiscretion, now in the issue on newsstands from tomorrow, April 19, writes in black and white who is the woman who made the Bolognese artist lose his head: for the newspaper she would be the famous presenter of Tg1 Giorgia Cardinaletti.

Cesare and the 35-year-old journalist would be tenderly ‘in love’so emphasizes the gravure. They would have fallen in love after a meeting in the Rai news studio last September. “Italian author music goes hand in hand with political journalism. As anticipated two weeks ago by ‘Chi’, the singer Cesare Cremonini has formed a more than affectionate friendship with a leading Rai journalist. Now he’s able to reveal the name of the popular singer-songwriter’s new flame. This is Giorgia Cardinaletti35 years old, presenter of Tg1 at 8 pm, expert in news and politics, voted TV journalist of the year in 2019”reads in the weekly.

“The ‘convict’ meeting between the two – continues the newspaper – would have happened in September, when the presenter of Tg1 had hosted Cremonini in the studio to present ‘Stella di mare’single sung with Lucio Dalla. To thank her, the singer had then invited her to his concert in November “.

From what comes what: now Cesare and Giorgia would be a steady couple. Thus all the enthusiasm of Cremonini’s admirers died down. Many still wanted him single and on the square: he is very popular and is a true heartthrob.