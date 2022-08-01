Home Health Who is the most popular game subscription service in the United States? PlayStation Plus is No. 1, and Xbox Game Pass is No. 3 | Community Platform | Digital
to 1099U.S.According to a survey conducted by domestic video game subscribers, PlayStation Plus subscriptions accounted for 41%, followed by Luna, a streaming game service launched by Amazon, which accounted for 39%.

The survey was completed in May this year, so the relevant incentives did not include the new version of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service launched in June this year, while Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription ratio was 39%, ranking third this time. .

As for the ranking of other subscription services, including Google Play Pass, accounting for about 37%, and Netflix Games subscription accounting for 33%,NintendoIts Nintendo Switch Online service accounted for 32%. In addition, Apple’s Apple Arcade service subscription ratio is 27%, EA Play subscription ratio is 26%, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW subscription ratio is 19%, and Google’s Stadia service subscription ratio is 18%.

The service that did not make the list this time is the Ubisoft+ subscription service launched by Ubisoft recently. The reason may be that the game content is also included in the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and it is also determined to provide games in the new version of the PlayStation Plus service.

However, the subscription ratios of various services actually overlap, because heavy players may subscribe to multiple game services at the same time, not just one subscription service.

"The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

