who is the new coach between violins, loves and CR7

Now he is the church in the center of the village. Rudy Garcia arrives in Naples in a curious u-turn. He arrived in Rome in 2013 leaving the Giallorossi in 2016 who they welcomed Luciano Spalletthe. He arrives in Naples in 2023 taking the place of the Certaldo coach fresh from the victory of the Scudetto.

Crossed destinies, because Roma had just returned from the most bitter of defeats, that of May 26, 2013 against Lazio in the final of the Italian Cup, in short, a totally different context compared to this summer, when Napoli had just graduated as champions of the Italy. To bring Garcia in Serie A for the first time it was Walter Sabatini who had the intuition with this coach that just a couple of seasons earlier (2010-11 championship) he had won the Ligue 1 title at the helm of the Lille.

Garcia was welcomed in Rome as a second choice and in general distrust. The maximum consideration he had for a video that went viral in which he performed with a guitar in the interpretation of “El Porompompero” by Manolo escobar. Speaking of musical instruments, Rudi Garcia is remembered in Serie A for the gesture of violin. The French coach did it in a match against Juventus after a goal immediately spoiled by an alleged foul «We were ahead, then Juve’s goal. It was an instinctive gesture, I have always defended the clubs where I have coached. In that case I couldn’t bear an injustice, a great injustice », he said. Behind Juve he finished twice out of two in Serie A: always second in the final standings.

Everyone in Rome remembers him for having had the benches changed at the Olimpico, that is, he had the one in Rome moved to the south side, therefore closer to the curve occupied by Giallorossi fans. To the Maradona it won’t have this problem, because both stadium bends push the same way. But that choice confirms his great attachment to the fans, to the people and to the people.

Garcia is someone who likes to make his teams play well: he bases his football idea on 4-2-3-1, which he has shown in his most varied experiences around Europe and beyond. But he has often arranged his teams with the 4-3-3, module with which Napoli won the Scudetto. When he was in Rome he often asked the wingers to swap flanks, who knows if he will do the same thing even in blue by moving Kvara to the right. Rocket starts are his trademark. The 2013-14 season, he began by inflaming Serie A with a record streak of 10 consecutive victories, an unfortunately useless treasure to try to oust Juventus in the race for the final title. Net of Totti, of course, there were two key men in his game: Strootman “the washing machine” in the middle of the field and Gervinho “the arrow” on the band. The right men to handle the ball and hit quickly on the restart. In Naples you will find Lobokta as a director and Osimhen as a sprinter. Rome for Garcia also represented the stage of the heart since it was in the capital that he met him Frances Brienza. During the 2014-2015 season, the French coach posted a photo at the Colosseum in the company of what at the time was a Roma TV journalist and who is now his partner.

After Serie A he returned to Ligue 1 for Marseille and Lyon (with whom he eliminated Juventus in the Champions League in 2020), before landing in Saudi Arabia where he coached theAl-Nasr Of Cristiano Ronaldo for mid-season 2022-2023. There he also met the Colombian Ospina, a former blue goalkeeper, to whom he certainly asked for some information about Naples and Naples. From today he will have to start thinking in “Neapolitan” and it shouldn’t be difficult for him. Why Rudy Garcia he’s used to settling in quickly and making himself loved, speaking the language of «his» new people and entertaining with a concrete football that is always ready to look ahead. Already once he left with the skepticism of many and was surprised: no mission is impossible for him. Read the full article

on Il Mattino