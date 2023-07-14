WHO, ‘Italy has eliminated rubella, it is no longer endemic’ – Healthcare

– Italy has eliminated rubella, which is no longer endemic in the country. This was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Audit Commission for the elimination of measles and rubella in the European Region. This was announced by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

“It is an important milestone for our country and once again shows the value of vaccines in protecting people from dangerous diseases. Rubella – underlines the ISS – is in fact the third vaccine-preventable disease to be eliminated from our country, after smallpox (globally eradicated in 1980) and polio (eliminated from WHO Europe Region in 2002). The term ‘elimination’, specifies the ISS, “refers to the interruption of the endemic transmission of a disease in a given geographical area for a period of at least 12 months or more in the presence of an efficient surveillance system. However, to declare formally the elimination of the disease (in this case rubella), documentation of the interruption of transmission of the endemic virus is required for a period of at least 36 months”.

It should be noted that, even if the endemic transmission of an infection has been interrupted in a given country, the ISS explains, there is still the possibility that this could be introduced into the country from other geographical areas where it has not yet been eliminated. Also, if not vaccinated, a person can acquire the infection by traveling to countries where rubella is still endemic. Therefore, the Institute specifies, “until the disease is eradicated, it is essential to continue to be vaccinated against rubella and it is particularly important that women of childbearing age know their immune status towards rubella before starting a pregnancy and that they undergo to vaccination if still susceptible to infection”. For our country, the challenge now is to maintain the elimination status, which, until the disease is eliminated in all countries of the world, will require maintaining high vaccination coverage, further strengthening surveillance and response quick to any imported cases. Italy has worked for many years to meet the rubella elimination criteria set by WHO. The first Measles and Congenital Rubella Elimination Plan was approved in 2003, twenty years ago. Considerable progress has been made since then, including improvements in measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination (VC) coverage, introduction of the second dose of vaccine, introduction of mandatory notification of pregnant rubella and congenital rubella in 2005. For years the incidence has been less than 1 case per million inhabitants.

Furthermore, no case of congenital rubella has been reported since 2019. Rubella is a contagious exanthematous infectious disease caused by an RNA virus. It is usually a mild disease (25-50% of cases are asymptomatic) but if contracted during pregnancy it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth or congenital anomalies with devastating lifelong consequences, including deafness, cataracts, heart defects and disability intellectual disorders (congenital rubella syndrome). In fact, rubella is the leading cause of preventable birth defects worldwide. Although there is no specific treatment for rubella, which is spread by airborne droplets when infected people sneeze or cough, the disease is preventable with vaccination.

