“Who knows, maybe there’s room for love now”

“Jana, 39, not kissed”. In the new health tv format “Mein Leben mit,…”, book author and influencer Jana Crämer speaks openly about her eating disorder, what it has done to her body and how she managed to walk the long road to self-love. And who knows, maybe there is now room for great love. Your story should encourage and encourages!

From bullying victim to encourager. Jana has an eating disorder and has gone through a long ordeal. As an influencer, podcaster and author, she draws attention to the topic of “eating disorders” and enlightens.

Jana Crämer has suffered from binge eating since childhood and eats up to 15,000 calories on a regular basis. Due to uncontrolled eating, she gained a lot of weight and at her worst she weighed 180 kg. Countless diets were also unsuccessful. But Jana didn’t want to remain unhappy any longer and confided in her good friend, the musician Batomae. With him she produces the podcast “Wir sind so”. In addition, they organize music readings in schools to draw attention to the topic of “eating disorders”.

This is how Jana’s fight against the eating disorder began. She processes her illness in two books that she wrote: “The girl from the 1st row” and “Incomparable DU” and with her own podcast “Silence changes nothing” she offers another medium for successful enlightenment. Jana is now a well-known influencer and convinces her community with her likeable, authentic and very honest manner. And she is honest in any case: she is not afraid to show herself with naked pictures on social media. In doing so, she presents the public with what a body looks like after years of an eating disorder.

In April 2023 her third book was published with the title: “Jana, 39, Unkissed”. Here the author, as she says herself, breaks the last taboo and admits: “I’m Jana, 39, not kissed and still happy. If I’ve made it, then you can do it too.”

Jana doesn’t mind that she’s never had a partner by her side. Rather, she is happy and content sharing her valuable knowledge about the disease and reminding people to love and take care of themselves.

The aim of the format is empowerment

One episode “My life with…” is produced monthly. 10 episodes are planned for 2023. The protagonists are strong personalities who openly report on the worries and burdens of an illness, enlighten and inspire courage. They all came out of the illness stronger and developed strategies to deal with the illness and not give it the space to determine their own lives. This important exchange of information and the strong and personal words of the protagonists make this format so valuable. “In your own words” is produced, so only the protagonists can be heard in ON.

Don’t miss it: The episode “My life with, …” with protagonist Jana Crämer has been online on the health tv YouTube channel since May 2nd, 2023 or can be called up on Smart TV. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cILLak292c4

