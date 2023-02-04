The World Health Organization (WHO) today released a new Framework for the Global Initiative on Breast Cancer that provides a roadmap for achieving the goal of saving 2.5 million lives from breast cancer by 2040. The new framework, launched ahead of tomorrow’s World Cancer Day campaign, recommends countries implement the three pillars of health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive management of cancer breastfeeding to achieve goals.

Over 2.3 million cases of breast cancer occur each year, making it the most common cancer among adults. In 95% of countries, breast cancer is the first or second cause of cancer death in women. However, survival from breast cancer is very unequal between and within countries; nearly 80% of deaths from breast and cervical cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries.

“Countries with weaker health systems are less able to manage the growing burden of breast cancer. Breast cancer is a problem that takes its toll on individuals, families, communities, health systems and economies, so it needs to be a priority for ministries of health and governments around the world,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, “We have the tools and know-how to prevent breast cancer and save lives. WHO is supporting more than 70 countries, especially low- and middle-income countries, to detect breast cancer earlier, diagnose it faster, treat it better and give all people living with breast cancer hope for a future free from cancer”.

Cancers in women, including breast cancer, have a devastating impact on the next generation. A 2020 study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer suggests that, with an estimated 4.4 million women dying of cancer in 2020, nearly 1 million children were orphaned by cancer, 25% of them due to breast cancer. Children who lose their mothers to cancer suffer lifelong health and education disadvantages, triggering chronic social and generational disruption and, in many cases, economic damage.

“Countries must ensure that this framework is involved and integrated into primary health care. This effort would not only support health promotion, but would empower women to seek and receive health care throughout their life cycles,” says Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases. “With effective and sustainable primary health care, we can indeed see a path towards universal health coverage.”

The newly released framework is based on proven strategies for designing country-specific, resource-appropriate health systems for the delivery of breast cancer care in low- and middle-income settings. The document outlines three pillars of action with specific performance indicators:

Recommending countries to focus on breast cancer early detection programmes, so that at least 60% of breast cancers are diagnosed and treated as early stage disease.

Diagnosing breast cancer within 60 days of initial presentation can improve breast cancer outcomes. Treatment should begin within three months of the first presentation.

Manage breast cancer so that at least 80% of patients complete the recommended treatment.

Accelerating the implementation of the WHO Global Initiative on Breast Cancer has the potential to avert not only millions of preventable female cancer deaths, but also the intergenerational consequences associated with these deaths.

In 2017, the World Health Assembly approved the resolution Prevention and control of cancer in the context of an integrated approach. Since 2018, WHO has developed integrated initiatives for women’s and childhood cancers, including calling for the elimination of cervical cancer and the doubling of childhood cancer survival. Collectively, these initiatives can reverse the generational damage of cancer and save more than one million lives over the next decade. WHO calls on governments, development partners, industry and individuals to do their part to close the care gap and end the generational harm of cancer.