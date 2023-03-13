9
The goal set by the WHO is to reduce salt consumption by 30% in the world by 2025, to prevent millions of deaths related to heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases. But although all 194 countries that have joined the World Health Organization have signed the agreement since 2013, only 5% of these (not including Italy) have actually launched an adequate policy to reduce consumption.
