WHO, limit fat to 30 percent and choose “good” carbohydrates – breaking latest news

New guidelines from the World Health Organization on the correct consumption of carbohydrates and fats. Limit saturated fats and increase wholemeal flours and vegetables, even for children

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published the new guidelines compared to the correct consumption of carbohydrates and fats for a healthy diet based on the most recent scientific evidence. In summary, an adult should limit fat intake to 30% of total energy intake and choose good carbohydrates carefully.

The guidelines aim to prevent unhealthy weight gain in adults and children and contain recommendations that aim to reduce the risk of diet-related noncommunicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.
The 30% share of fat shared by the Guidelines for a healthy Italian diet (of CREA), which share and contain for some time the other statements that can be read in the recent WHO report.

On fats, the distinction must be made: No more than 10% of the total energy intake from fats should come from saturated fatty acids and no more than 1% from trans fatty acids, we read. This is because fats have long been divided into good and bad (see factsheets below, ed).
The recommended ones are found in fish, nuts and vegetable oils (such as olive oil), the ones to be limited are fats from animal products (such as meat, milk, dairy products, eggs), but also vegetable oils (such as palm or coconut) which are precisely saturated fats. Trans fats deriving from industrial processes should be banned. In Italy, a process of self-regulation has effectively eliminated almost all trans fats from industrial production, placing our country at the lowest levels of consumption in Europe (less than 1% of energy).

With regards to the quality of the carbohydrates (contained in pasta, bread and rice), the recommendation is to choose mainly whole grains, vegetables, fruit and legumes as a source. Less sweets, white flours and industrial products, therefore.

It is particularly recommended that adults consume at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables and 25 grams of natural dietary fiber per day.

In the guide for children and adolescents, the WHO suggests the following quantities of fruit and vegetables: in the 2-5 age range at least 250 grams a day; between 6 and 9 years at least 350 g per day; and at 10 years or more at least 400 g per day.

