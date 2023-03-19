Home Health Who needs to be vaccinated against hepatitis B?
Health

Who needs to be vaccinated against hepatitis B?

by admin

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends vaccination against hepatitis B for all infants and young children.

In adulthood, the STIKO recommends vaccination for groups of people who are particularly at risk. These include, for example, dialysis patients, contact persons of people suffering from hepatitis B, HIV-positive people, people with frequently changing sexual partners, people who inject drugs, medical staff and first aiders.

See also  How to say goodbye to alcohol and what are all the good reasons to start now before it's too late

You may also like

Turin-Naples, the report cards: Osimhen dominates, from 8.5....

Dye your hair yourself: This is the best...

65-year-old woman dies in head-on collision

Open or closed angle glaucoma: differences, prevention and...

a 24-year-old Swedish woman died, she is looking...

Final Fantasy 16: duration revealed, there will be...

Join now and talk to Jens Spahn about...

F1, Perez wins in Jeddah ahead of Verstappen...

The use of antidepressant drugs in Europe has...

Vitamin D supplements: A lot of strength for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy