The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends vaccination against hepatitis B for all infants and young children.
In adulthood, the STIKO recommends vaccination for groups of people who are particularly at risk. These include, for example, dialysis patients, contact persons of people suffering from hepatitis B, HIV-positive people, people with frequently changing sexual partners, people who inject drugs, medical staff and first aiders.
