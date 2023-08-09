WHO: “No more accurate statistics” on current corona deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) is getting less and less information about the corona situation around the world. “We are currently unable to provide accurate statistics on deaths related to Covid-19,” said WHO corona expert Maria Van Kerkhove in Geneva on Wednesday.

Since the WHO declared the global corona health emergency over three months ago, new infections and deaths have continued to fall, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. At the same time, however, the data situation has also deteriorated. In July, only a quarter of all countries provided death figures to the WHO. Only 11 percent would have passed on figures for severe cases.

However, it is important to keep an eye on the situation, not least because of new mutations in the corona virus, Tedros emphasized. The WHO on Wednesday upgraded the EG.5 variant to the “virus variants of interest” category. This means that a total of three variants are now under increased surveillance: XBB.1.5, which is widespread in Europe and on the American continent, XBB.1.16, which is particularly common in Asia, and EG.5. According to Van Kerkhove, although the course of the disease was not more severe with EG.5, a lower level of vaccination protection was observed than with other virus variants.

