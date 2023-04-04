news-txt”>

One in six people in the world is affected by infertility in their lifetime: according to a new report published by the World Health Organization (WHO). “This report, the first of its kind in a decade, reveals an important truth: infertility does not discriminate. For millions of people around the world, the path to parenthood can be difficult, if not impossible” and this “regardless of where they live and what resources they have,” says director general Tedros Ghebreyesus. “The huge percentage of people affected – he adds – shows the need to expand access to fertility care and ensure that this issue is no longer sidelined in research and health policy”.

According to study estimates, approximately 17.5% of the adult population suffers from infertility, with little variation in prevalence between regions, estimated at 17.8% in high-income countries and 16.5% in low-income countries. and middle income. For WHO, infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system and “can cause significant distress, stigma and financial hardship, affecting people’s mental and psychosocial well-being”. Despite the scale of the problem, solutions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, including assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF, remain underfunded and inaccessible to many people due to high costs, stigma social and limited availability. Currently, in most countries, fertility treatments are largely funded by those affected, often at devastating financial costs. “Better policies and public funding can significantly improve access to care and protect the poorest families from falling into further poverty, says WHO. The report also highlights a lack of data in many countries and calls for greater availability of national data about infertility.