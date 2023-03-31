The price of energy collapses. Good news for users of the protected market who will have less heavy bills in the next quarter. With the sharp drop in the wholesale prices of energy products, the reference price of electricity for the standard family under protection in the second quarter of 2023 is reduced by 55.3%.

From 1 April 2023, the reference price of electricity for the typical customer will be 23.75 euro cents per kilowatt hour, including taxes. Spending for the typical family in the period between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023 will be approximately 1,267 euros, +33.7% compared to the previous 12 months.

However, the Authority recalls that general system charges are “reactivated for all electricity customers, including domestic users” starting from 1 April. While as far as gas is concerned, “implementing the provisions of the government in the decree approved on 28 March” the charges will also be zeroed for the next three months. In addition, we read, the “strengthening of the electricity and gas social bonuses for families with an Isee level up to 15,000 euros (with the Isee level for large families, with at least 4 dependent children, rising to 30,000 euros) has been confirmed. “. But we have already talked about the bill decree passed by the executive Who.

Because bills go down

Returning to the trend of the energy markets, Arera explains that in the current quarter there was a “decisive drop” in wholesale gas prices, due to various factors: a reduction in European demand (-13% in 2022 compared to 2021), a limited recovery in Asian demand for LNG, the recovery of operations or new liquefaction terminals in the United States and regasification in Europe. Energy products, as was widely expected (and physiological), followed in the wake of the downward trend of gas prices.

The mild temperatures of the winter of 2022-2023, added by the Authority, favored a limited use of European storages (still full at about 57% of their capacity in mid-March) and forward prices indicate less tense conditions for the equilibrium of demand and supply of gas in the second quarter of 2023. In this context, the forward prices of electricity have also moved downwards, after the sharp drops already recorded. Already in the first quarter of 2023, based on preliminary data, the single national price of electricity (Pun) was in fact down by approximately 36% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are in a new and in a way still delicate phase of this very long crisis” commented Stefano Besseghini, president of Arera. “Wholesale gas prices highlight a market that has taken seriously the European effort to diversify and consolidate infrastructures. We see the signs – he added – also being quickly transferred to final consumers, also thanks to a regulatory system that works However, we must not lose focus on the commitments made and on the implementation of the choices made”.







