Despite the bans which have followed each other over the years ban someone dangerous chemicals used as pesticidesremain constant increase the cases of suicide of people that occurred later upon hiring of such preparations for agriculture. The phenomenon is especially common in rural areas of Southeast Asia.

In these areas, the local farmers, who often have to contend with the intense natural phenomena and with the economic crisisthey decide to take his own life after negative events such as the loss of a crop which represents the only source of livelihood of the family. He also talks about it British Medical Journalwith a themed article in which, in addition to analyzing the latest alarming data one wonders if an additional is needed intervention normative on the part dell’OMSto block and to forbid other harmful substances and prevent such episodes.

Pesticide suicides rise in Southeast Asia, WHO “Intervene with new bans”

And relationship of the WHO on suicide cases recorded each year shows that about 800,000 deaths a year at least one in five is derived from the intake of pesticides toxic. This happens especially among farmers residing in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. THE bans to the production of chemical substances harmful to human health have been imposed progressively, and over 90’s had registered a big drop of the number of deaths thanks to a minor toxicity of the products. WHO now sends a new call to the ministries of health and agriculture of these areas to implement a plan suicide prevention.

But also to impose new ones withdrawals from the pesticide trade chemicals, which not only turn out yet strongly harmful if hired specifically for take his own lifebut which from numerous studies carried out would also guarantee little efficiency in restricted use limit damage to crops. As confirmation Himanshu bagthe son of a rice farmer in India, who in despair after a poor harvest Yes is committed suicide ingesting pesticides that he had at home, the boy told the BMJ “The pesticide hasn’t increased the farm’s yield, but it certainly has killed my father“.

