The flu vaccine is the most effective means of preventing seasonal flu. However, the flu is not a disease in itself but is the consequence of various viruses that can strike, with greater diffusion, during the winter period. However, the viruses in circulation are not always the same but vary from year to year. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) designates influenza vaccination as the primary goal each year.

The flu vaccine is the most effective means of preventing seasonal flu. However, the flu is not a disease in itself but is the consequence of various viruses that can strike, with greater diffusion, during the winter period. However, the viruses in circulation are not always the same but vary from year to year.

For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) annually indicates the prevention of severe and complicated forms of influenza and the reduction of premature mortality in groups at increased risk of serious illness as the primary objective of influenza vaccination.

Also this year, WHO announced recommendations for the viral composition of influenza vaccines for the 2023-2024 influenza season in the Northern Hemisphere. The recommendations were the result of a four-day information meeting on the composition of vaccines against the influenza virus.

The WHO-organized consultations are being held with a panel of experts brought together by WHO Collaborating Centers and WHO Essential Regulatory Laboratories to analyze influenza virus surveillance data generated by the Global System of Surveillance and Response to WHO influence. The issued recommendations are used by national vaccine regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies to develop, manufacture and license flu vaccines for the upcoming flu season.

Periodically updating the list of viruses contained in vaccines is of fundamental importance as it is the only way to guarantee that vaccines are truly effective. This is due to the ever-evolving nature of influenza viruses, including those that circulate and infect humans.

WHO recommends that quadrivalent vaccines for use in the 2023-2024 Northern Hemisphere influenza season contain the following:

Egg-based vaccines

an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus; and

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus; and

a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus.

Cell culture- or recombinant-based vaccines

an A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Darwin/6/2021 (H3N2)-like virus;

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus; and

a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus.

WHO recommends that trivalent vaccines for use in the 2023-2024 influenza season in the northern hemisphere contain the following:

Egg-based vaccines

an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus; and

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

Cell culture- or recombinant-based vaccines

an A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like vi;

an A/Darwin/6/2021 (H3N2)-like virus; and

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Alcohol, bullying, behavior disorders: the Order of Doctors of Naples enters schools, Dentistry, now the degree is enabling, Orphan Drugs: Italy second in Europe for access