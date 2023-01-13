Of Online editorial staff

The World Health Organization invites the use of safety devices regardless of the local epidemiological situation

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises everyone to always wear masks in what it defines as a crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated space. The specification to protect everyone’s health is important, to behave in this way on a preventive level regardless of the epidemiological situation of the individual regions, given the current global pandemic situation. The invitation is particularly addressed to all those who feel they have symptoms attributable to Covid-19 or if in any case you have come into contact with fragile people.

Evaluation criteria

Similarly to the previous recommendations, the WHO then warns that there are other cases in which the use of the mask may be suggested, on the basis of a personal risk assessment. Criteria to consider include local epidemiological trends or increasing levels of hospitalization, levels of immunization coverage and community immunity, and the context in which people are located.

The isolation

Also according to the World Health Organization, a Covid patient can be discharged from isolation in advance in the face of a negative test, even for a rapid antigen. With no verifiable test, the new WHO guidelines suggest at least 10 days of isolationwhile previously advising patients to be discharged after 10 days, plus at least three more days after symptoms disappeared.



For those who test positive for Covid but have no symptoms, WHO is now suggesting 5 days of isolation without testing, as opposed to 10 days previously. L’isolation of people with Covid remains crucial for WHO to prevent others from being infected. It can be done at home or in a dedicated facility, such as a hospital or clinic.

La variant Kraken

Meanwhile, the ECDC today published a document in which it is written that the XBB.1.5 variant of Covid, commonly renamed Kraken, could become dominant in the EU in the next 1-2 months, although no sequence of it has been identified at the moment by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit in our country. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) then assesses the overall level of risk for the EU associated with the spread of the variant as low for the general population. On the other hand, the risk is high for vulnerable people such as the elderly and people who are not vaccinated or in any case fragile due to age and other pathologies.