WHO Requests Detailed Information from China on Increase in Respiratory Diseases and Child Pneumonia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested detailed information from China regarding the increase in respiratory diseases and cases of pneumonia in children. According to a report from Reuters, the Chinese National Health Commission attributed the increase in cases to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of pathogens such as the flu, micoplasma pneumoniae, the respiratory syncytial virus, and the virus that causes Covid-19.

Both China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting on the first cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan at the end of 2019. The WHO has requested epidemiological information and additional clinical and laboratory results from the reported childhood outbreaks through the mechanism of International Health Regulations.

The WHO also asked for more information about trends in pathogen circulation and the burden they place on healthcare systems. They have also recommended measures to mitigate the risk of contagion, including getting vaccinated against the flu, distancing if you have symptoms, avoiding contact with others during illness, wearing masks when appropriate, ventilating interior spaces well, and washing hands thoroughly.

In a statement released independently, the correspondent of the Program for the Monitoring of Emerging Diseases in Beijing, Dan Silver, mentioned hospitals crowded with children in places like Beijing or Liaoning. The WHO office in China noted that it was customary to request information from member states about the increase in respiratory diseases and pneumonia clusters in children.

Chinese authorities were widely criticized for the information opacity regarding the outbreaks of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which also reached the confidentiality accepted by the WHO to carry out subsequent field investigations. The WHO has requested epidemiological and clinical information, as well as laboratory samples obtained from patients with new childhood pneumonia through the International Health Regulation mechanism. They have also asked to know data on the circulation of identified pathogens and saturation of the health system.

The WHO’s request for detailed information from China comes amidst concerns about the transparency of reporting on the increase in respiratory diseases and pneumonia cases in children. The organization has also recommended measures to mitigate the risk of contagion, including getting vaccinated against the flu and wearing masks when appropriate.

