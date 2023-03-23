Home Health Who says you can’t eat Nutella on a diet? It’s a false myth: find out why
Health

Who says you can’t eat Nutella on a diet? It’s a false myth: find out why

by admin
Who says you can’t eat Nutella on a diet? It’s a false myth: find out why

Diet has always been considered synonymous with giving up, especially for sweets, candies and the like. In the case of Nutella, however, it seems that an exception can be made.

Fans of the hazelnut spreadable cream par excellence can be counted in all ages, young or old. Since its inception in the 60s Ferrero’s Nutella it has accompanied several generations at breakfast and as a snack, but it is clearly not a light product. Those who go on a diet therefore find themselves dreaming of it, fearing that eating some of it might compromise everything…but is it really like that or is it just paranoia?

Diet and Nutella, is it really necessary to eliminate it completely? – Mammastyle.it

The truth is that diets are still considered as phases in which to feed only on light foods and often too unpleasant. Many foods that are given up altogether can actually be simply kept limiting the quantities. After all, a balanced diet aims to balance everything, including sweets.

For spreadable creams, you can expect to indulge in them a spoon or two a week, on bread or rusks for breakfast. It is the first meal of the day that must give energy for the whole morning.

The preconceptions to abandon about Nutella

For some years the belief has been circulating about the fact that the spreadable creams they present Palm oil are unhealthy. The Ferrero product falls into this category, but the reality is that this ingredient is frowned upon due to an environmental issue. In fact, some brands made it from illegal plantations.

Nutella and the thorny issue of palm oil: a non-existent problem – Mammastyle.it

For Nutella, however, palm oil is used RSPO certified sustainable therefore obtained from crops that respect the territory. In addition, if it is true that it is still a fat, very similar oils are used to replace it, like the coconut one. It doesn’t make much difference one or the other.

The best thing is to reserve the sgarro of the hazelnut cream for the weekend, in order to have a “reward” to motivate during the other days. Nutella for many is a comfort food, so on working days where stress is highest it is best avoided. Otherwise you could really run into the effect of one teaspoon leading to another due to the fame nervosa.

In general, however, for those who believe that Nutella causes extra pounds, it is also true that eliminating it altogether can be worse. Without that spoon every now and then you risk making a heavy mistake sooner or later.

See also  To have stronger immune defenses during the summer these are the foods to eat

You may also like

Healthy burgers and sandwiches: recipes with and without...

do you know the disease that can arise...

Bottleneck occupation geriatric care: 4 innovative ways to...

Women’s health, prevention enters prison (23/03/2023)

15 plants help with pain, infections or sleep...

PANCREAS CANCER, NEW HOPE FROM IMMUNOTHERAPY Tumours

What is the healthiest fruit of all? A...

Risk of confusion: never decant cleaning agents –...

Insect flours, green light to decrees on labels...

Spahn for tobacco advertising ban

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy