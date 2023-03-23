Diet has always been considered synonymous with giving up, especially for sweets, candies and the like. In the case of Nutella, however, it seems that an exception can be made.

Fans of the hazelnut spreadable cream par excellence can be counted in all ages, young or old. Since its inception in the 60s Ferrero’s Nutella it has accompanied several generations at breakfast and as a snack, but it is clearly not a light product. Those who go on a diet therefore find themselves dreaming of it, fearing that eating some of it might compromise everything…but is it really like that or is it just paranoia?

The truth is that diets are still considered as phases in which to feed only on light foods and often too unpleasant. Many foods that are given up altogether can actually be simply kept limiting the quantities. After all, a balanced diet aims to balance everything, including sweets.

For spreadable creams, you can expect to indulge in them a spoon or two a week, on bread or rusks for breakfast. It is the first meal of the day that must give energy for the whole morning.

The preconceptions to abandon about Nutella

For some years the belief has been circulating about the fact that the spreadable creams they present Palm oil are unhealthy. The Ferrero product falls into this category, but the reality is that this ingredient is frowned upon due to an environmental issue. In fact, some brands made it from illegal plantations.

For Nutella, however, palm oil is used RSPO certified sustainable therefore obtained from crops that respect the territory. In addition, if it is true that it is still a fat, very similar oils are used to replace it, like the coconut one. It doesn’t make much difference one or the other.

The best thing is to reserve the sgarro of the hazelnut cream for the weekend, in order to have a “reward” to motivate during the other days. Nutella for many is a comfort food, so on working days where stress is highest it is best avoided. Otherwise you could really run into the effect of one teaspoon leading to another due to the fame nervosa.

In general, however, for those who believe that Nutella causes extra pounds, it is also true that eliminating it altogether can be worse. Without that spoon every now and then you risk making a heavy mistake sooner or later.