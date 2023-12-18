WHO sees global risk: 13,000 Mpox cases in Congo

As the UN organization announced in Geneva on Friday, more than 13,000 suspected cases and more than 600 deaths related to the disease, previously called monkeypox, occurred in Congo from January to mid-November.

The outbreak “poses a risk to people in DRC, in neighboring countries and around the world,” said WHO expert Rosamund Lewis. The WHO is currently working with the authorities in Congo to expand testing capacity and bring vaccines into the country.

According to Lewis, the increasing spread in Congo is linked to sex work. Because of the many border crossings between Congo and neighboring countries, the WHO is concerned about the regional spread of the viral disease. The WHO is also alarmed because sexual transmission of the Mpox virus strain that is prevalent there was detected for the first time in the Congo.

International health emergency declared

Another strain of the virus spread in many countries from May 2022, primarily through sexual contact. The WHO declared an international health emergency, which was lifted last May.

Mpox viruses are transmitted through close physical contact. The most noticeable symptom of the disease are blisters and pustules on the skin.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Facebook

X

