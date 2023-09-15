who should stay away, who can benefit?

Risks and benefits of medical cannabis. This is the title of the most important meta-analysis ever carried out on the topic. The researchers analyzed data from all previous studies done on this topic. You can read the results in the scientific journal British Medical Journal. Researchers compared the benefits and risks of using cannabidiol products.

We know that i cannabinoids and tetrahydrocannabinol they are your main cannabis molecules. The former have demonstrated some benefits in their use, while the latter is responsible for the effects sought by those who use these products for the “high”.

Risks and benefits of medical cannabis: what are the ccategories most at risk?

Cannabis can have significant effects on mental health. In fact, it increases the risk of having disorders e if these disorders are already present the situation worsens. In short, those who have problems of this type should stay away from it, because it also increases the risk of relapses.

The Pregnant women are turning to cannabis to relieve nausea symptoms, which affect them especially in the first trimester. The problem is that scientific studies warn that it exists a link between the use of this substance and the risk of having underweight children. Some research carried out only on animals also highlights the risk of brain problems.

Adolescents significantly increase the risk of developing serious psychosis

Teenagers need to stay away from cannabis. Its effects on a still developing brain – the brain “grows” into one’s twenties – is dangerous for cognitive decline and mental health. There are also negative effects on memory, verbal and visual ability.

Risks and Benefits of Medical Cannabis: Who Can Benefit from It?

However, there are also benefits proven by science. Using cannabis can help in case of epilepsy, muscle spasms, chronic pain and sleeping problems, although in the latter case it only works on some and not on all. Anyone suffering from epilepsy, multiple sclerosis or chronic pain should still consult a doctor and not decide on their own.

For epileptics the most important effect is to reduce episodes. In those who suffer from chronic pain there is a decrease in the feeling of discomfort, which can also help cancer patients and those lives with multiple sclerosis. The ability to reduce muscle spasms has also been confirmed.

Never turn to DIY, but only to the doctor’s prescriptions

It must be reiterated once again that each patient is different, therefore a professional evaluation is necessary which compares the risks and benefits. Often there may be alternatives with fewer side effects. Among other things, it must be remembered that most of the positive effects of cannabinoids are demonstrated by small studies, while we know with scientific certainty the harmful effects.

What does the new decree say?

Il new decree left unchanged the rules for the medical prescription of cannabis-based products used to support traditional treatments. In these cases we are talking about medical cannabis. However, there is news for cannabidiol-based consumer products, those that are called cannabis light.

These are mostly products to be swallowed, which can only be used if you have a medical prescription. Smoking products are excluded from the scope of this new decree.

