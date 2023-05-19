who takes care of the boys? – breaking latest news

Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

In 1 out of 4 cases, IBDs occur during childhood and adolescence. Symptoms, therapies. Continuity of assistance is required in the transition to adulthood. School and work are often prohibited according to a survey by AMICI Italia

Anyone suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) needs regular checkups and lifelong care. In one out of four cases they occur during childhood and adolescence, with the classic stomach ache that does not go away and increased frequency of bowel movements due to intestinal inflammation, typical of ulcerative colitis (or colitis) and Crohn’s disease.

Disorders that are difficult to manage especially outside the home. About two out of three patients have difficulty following lessons regularly (at school or university) and for over 70 per cent of adults the disease affects the ability to work (one out of two was forced to ask for leave), as emerges fromindagine Better – Assistance, work, legal and social needs for the care of patients with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, on a sample of 1,350 people (half with Crohn’s disease and half with ulcerative colitis), presented by FRIENDS Italy during a conference at the Ministry of Health, in the presence of Minister Orazio Schillaci, on the occasion of the World Day of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases which occurs on 19 May.

The investigation

That of a person with IBD can be one difficult and complicated life and much more without adequate support at work and at school – explains Salvo Leone, director of AMICI Italia -. For example, in the workplace, a few more precautions would be enough to improve the situation, such as paid leave for medical visits and treatments, greater flexibility in working hours or the possibility of working at home.

It's no better on the support front. 20 percent of the sample has Difficulty contacting your referring physician when they need it and nearly one in three people do difficult to be visited in an emergency. 17 percent have difficulty really to schedule a follow-up visit: in seven out of ten cases it depends on long waiting lists. Almost 20 percent of the sample is not at all satisfied with the health care received.

The transition to adulthood A critical stage for the continuity of the assistance the transition from pediatric to adult centerssince there is the risk that the young patient gets lost and stops following the therapies correctly or even abandons them. Hence the project to facilitate a planned transition (usually around 16-18 years old) promoted byItalian Group for the study of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Ig-Ibd) together with the Italian Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (Sigenp) and the Amici Italia Patient Association.

Periods of remission and exacerbation These diseases are characterized by periods of remission and periods of flare-up (recurrence) – Paolo Lionetti, full professor at the University of Florence and head of the UOC Gastroenterology and Nutrition of the Meyer pediatric hospital, who opened a transition clinic 12 years ago – began -. There is still no treatment that allows for permanent healing, so I am necessary periodic checks throughout life.

From the preliminary results of a survey conducted by the two scientific societies, involving pediatric and adult care centres, it emerges that there is no uniform transition model. Reports the general secretary of Ig-Ibd Flavio Caprioli, associate professor at the University of Milan and gastroenterologist at the Irccs Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Foundation: There are transition clinics in which the patient meets the pediatrician and the adult gastroenterologist at the same time; in other cases the patient is sent by the pediatrician to the adult centre where visited by the gastroenterologist; in other centres, the transition is not managed.

Facilitate the transition How can we concretely facilitate the transition? important to provide adult gastroenterologists with a summary document of the clinical history of young patients – suggests Lionetti -. A transition program must be made that includes at least one joint visit of the boy (with his family) on the part of the pediatric center and that of the adult: initially, the two centers can manage the young patient jointly. Having a structured transition clinic determines better results both for maintaining remission of the disease and for the patient's quality of life – Caprioli intervenes -. There continuity of assistance essential, otherwise there is a risk that the young person no longer adheres to medical checks and therapies, which leads to an aggravation of the pathology. Especially in the case of Crohn's disease sometimes there is a worsening of the pathology without the patient realizing it, since they have few or no symptoms, until suddenly developing a complication and having to resort to hospitalization or surgery.

Hence the need to manage the transition well. Our project – says Caprioli – in addition to providing an educational program and an information campaign, aims to raise awareness of hospitals and institutions so that clinics dedicated to the transition are set up, at least at the treatment centers for kittens.

With treatments a normal life Having a chronic inflammatory bowel disease does not mean being “chronically” ill: today we are treatments that allow the remission of symptoms and a normal life – underlines Paolo Lionetti -. As for the Crohn’s diseaseone of the peculiar problems of the pediatric age poor growth, which affects about 40% of young patients; therefore the treatments aim not only to obtain the disappearance of the symptoms,

such as abdominal pain and diarrhea, but also to ensure adequate development. For this reason, we use specific liquid diets as a first-line treatment. In selected cases, we start therapy with biological drugs immediately. As for the rettocolite ulcerosa in the pediatric age – continues the expert – there is a greater frequency of pancolitis (inflammation extended to the whole colon), therefore of serious attacks of ulcerative colitis; in 10-20% of cases, children must be operated on because they do not respond to drug treatment. See also Health alert, additional vaccine needed | Here's where and who will have to be inoculated