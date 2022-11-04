The words with which Giorgia Meloni framed the issue of the pandemic in the Chamber continue to be discussed, in particular in the passage in which she said: “Italy has adopted the most restrictive measures in the entire West, coming to severely limit fundamental freedoms of people and economic activities; despite this, it is among the states that have recorded the worst data in terms of mortality and infections “. Did the Prime Minister claim the false, as claimed in an interview with Repubblica by Walter Ricciardi? Yes and no.

Pay attention to the terms of the comparison

I had already written about it a month ago here and then on Doctor, but it is true that. Is it true or is it not true that in Italy there have been more covid deaths than elsewhere? And that we have taken the most restrictive measures in the entire West? It depends on which countries you take as a yardstick.

It is true that before us in terms of total mortality there are Peru and many Eastern European countries, some of which are full members of the Union, but they are undoubtedly still very different from Italy, France or Germany. , above all for the efficiency of health services. Furthermore, in most of these areas, vaccination coverage tends to be low and some governments have opted for solutions other than those authorized by the EMA, using Sputnik or Chinese products, which are cheaper but less effective than mRNA vaccines.

According to the report of the Public Accounts Observatory of the Catholic University cited by Ricciardi, from 2020 to 2021, the number of victims from covid-19 worldwide has increased from less than 2 million deaths globally in the first year of the pandemic , to 3.5 million in the second. In the ranking of the number of victims per million inhabitants, Italy, which ended 2020 in fifth place, drops by many positions in 2021, but this happens because it is overtaken above all by these eastern countries where measures have eased as elsewhere. , without however the safety net of a high vaccination coverage in the population.

According to data from the World Health Organization, Bulgaria, which so far complains of the worst official toll of the pandemic, with over 3,300 deaths per million inhabitants, has for example administered just over 65 doses of vaccine per 100 inhabitants against 235 ‘Italy.

The success of the Italian vaccination campaign in the crucial phase of 2021 is certainly a great merit of the previous government, and without this the mortality burden caused by the virus would have been much worse. And this, despite the disinformation campaign on vaccines also fueled by parts of the current majority and the media that refer to them.

Conversely, Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, Vietnam or Thailand, already burned by the first SARS, and Oceania (Australia and New Zealand), have arrived here with fewer victims. Their success is mainly due to the ability to control the circulation of the virus: whether we like it or not, by simple arithmetic, fewer cases correspond to fewer victims.

Apart from the extreme case of China, where the information mediated by the regime is difficult to verify and the methods of managing the pandemic in any case unacceptable for any democracy, other countries on the Asian continent have also saved tens of thousands of lives by subordinating the privacy of their citizens to varying degrees. citizens to a very invasive tracking and their individual freedom to mandatory and controlled quarantine periods, or with a very long phase of total isolation from the outside world, as did Thailand, which also has an important voice of its GDP in tourism. It was worth it? Among so many different situations, it is difficult to take a stand. Each government has made its own choices, based on its risk profile and the values ​​of its citizens.

What is meant by “West”?

By convention, when we talk about the West we mean high-income countries that recognize themselves in a cultural and political model similar to ours. A definition that even includes Australia, which is at the antipodes of Europe.

Among the Western high-income countries comparable to ours, however, it is undeniable that in terms of total deaths per million inhabitants, only the United States has done worse than us, above all thanks to the choices of a president, Donald Trump, and many governors, who, in addition to fueling disinformation, wanted to put the principles of individual freedom above public health. And their constituents have paid the consequences: according to a study by National Bureau of Economic Research, excess mortality during the pandemic among those registered as Republican voters was 76% higher than that estimated among Democrats. Since the vaccines became available, the gap has increased to 150%, mainly concentrated in counties with lower vaccination coverage.

None of the countries that have chosen to let the virus circulate freely, as Meloni seems to suggest, has done better than similar and contiguous countries: the much-invoked Sweden, which for cultural and demographic reasons has fewer victims per million inhabitants than us, nor however, it weeps about twice as much as Norway and the other Scandinavian countries which have applied measures proportionate to the threat of the moment.



The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci (ansa)

As can be seen in the maps that compare the measures implemented by the different countries, again from the website of World in data, it is easy to verify that it was not only Italy that closed businesses and workplaces, impose a curfew, introduce distance learning in different school grades, limit gatherings and movements, recommend or request masks, which are still mandatory today under different circumstances in other countries. So it is not true that Italy has adopted the most restrictive measures in the entire West, except perhaps in the tragic weeks between the end of winter and spring 2020, in which it was the first to face an unknown threat.

So many factors at play

However, it is difficult, if not impossible, to isolate the individual factors that contribute to the final result. Cultural factors contribute to the ease with which the virus spreads, in addition to the different measures implemented at different times during the pandemic, such as the habit of interacting with others with physical contact, from handshakes to hugs, typical of Latin and Mediterranean tradition, or vice versa social conventions for which certain utterances are reserved only for intimate people.

Fundamental are also the density and mobility of the population in the area, paid for example by Lombardy compared to other parts of Italy, the composition of the residential nuclei, which in Italy often see the coexistence of several generations, the average age of the population itself, which in our country it is particularly high.

With the same number of cases, then, mortality depends on other factors: the level of health of the elderly and the quality of health services, in particular the quality of local medicine and the number of resuscitators and ICU beds. This could be, for example, one of the elements that has benefited Germany more than its neighbors.

The comparison must be made between peers

Even taking into account all the demographic, cultural and epidemiological factors that have put us at a disadvantage, that the price paid by Italy in terms of human lives goes beyond that of other similar countries, however, is difficult to deny, especially considering I take into account the much less dramatic results of France and Spain, countries for various reasons more similar to ours.

We cannot deal with realities from much more backward or troubled health systems, such as those of Latin America, Eastern Europe or even Greece, which has come back from years of cuts and rigor.

Among the great Western countries, as mentioned, to date only the United States has done worse than us, with 3,272 deaths per million inhabitants against our 2,972. The UK follows closely, at 2,872, with the well-founded suspicion, however, looking at excess mortality from any cause, that its toll may be even worse.

The countries at the top of the mortality rankings are united by those with a level of development sufficient to guarantee an adequate system for collecting data on deaths, but with little capacity for diagnosis, assistance and treatment. If we look at the rich ones instead, they are mostly countries governed by figures close to the right who have ignored the recommendations of scientists and wanted to avoid or minimize the use of masks, closures and distancing measures: the States Donald Trump’s United, Boris Johnson’s United Kingdom, Bolsonaro’s Brazil.

But is it really true that in the rest of Europe and the world, where better results have been achieved, the same measures have not been implemented? To look at the map of World in data, it does not seem. Measures have been taken everywhere to reduce the movement of people, the number of contacts, infections in public places. Even in the very free Sweden, at certain stages, distance learning was used for high school children. What changes are the economic support offered to the penalized categories and the severity, the extension, the duration and I would like to add above all the timing of certain decisions, as Ricciardi rightly pointed out: anticipating closures at the first alarm signals, for example, Angela Merkel made it possible to contain the wave of late 2020, without worrying about sacrificing Christmas shopping to save thousands of lives. She did so by speaking to the nation always with seriousness and transparency, without hiding the risks, but explaining them to justify her choices.

I do not want to escape as a party to the dispute, but there is no doubt that in Italy the contradictory, polarized communication, exploited for political purposes that for two years has overwhelmed Italians by institutional figures, doctors, scientists, journalists has not contributed to better manage the crisis.

A commitment made in the sand

Returning to Meloni’s speech in Parliament, is the commitment she made by asserting before Parliament and the country credible: “… that we will not replicate that model in any case”? “In no case”, does he mean that if a totally new variant arrived, or an H5N1 avian virus with high transmissibility in the population and the same lethality of 50%, it would tolerate a massacre worse than that of Bergamo in 2020, in order not to limit the freedom of citizens? Not a good prospect. It seems to me more of a threat than a promise. And again: “Correct information, prevention and accountability are more effective than coercion in all areas”. On this I have always been totally in agreement. But is it by hiding the data from independent researchers that this is achieved? Rehabilitating the diffusers of the worst vaccine nonsense? They may be “field doctors”, but because of this they can lose sight of the big picture.

An authoritative “field doctor” in May 2020 repeated that the virus was “clinically dead”, because he no longer saw serious cases in his hospital thanks to the long lockdown imposed in our country. A year, and tens of thousands of deaths later, he debunked the diagnosis, claiming the virus was “in hibernation.” Since then, the delta variant, the omicron and all its sub-variants has arrived, with a burden of disease and victims that are anything but “mild”. Meloni concluded: “Above all, if you ask citizens for responsibility, the first to have to demonstrate it are those who ask for it”. Precisely.