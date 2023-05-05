WHO: “The Covid pandemic is no longer a global emergency”

The WHO Technical Committee, said director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “recommended the end of the state of emergency and I accepted the indication”. The state of international health emergency was declared on January 30, 2020.

Three-year global health emergency ends

“It is with great hope that I declare the global health emergency of Covid 19 closed.” This was stated by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference in Geneva. The decision of the World Health Organization was expected: the announcement thus marks the end of 3 years of global health emergency.

“Over the past year, the Emergency Committee, and WHO, have carefully analyzed the data and considered that the time would be right to lower the alarm level,” said the WHO director. “For more than a year, the pandemic has had a downward trend, with population immunity from vaccinations and infections increasing, mortality decreasing, and pressure on healthcare systems easing. This trend has allowed most countries to go back to life as we knew it before,” he added.

The pandemic is over, but the threat to global health remains

The announcement of the end of the emergency “does not mean that Covid-19 has ended as a threat to global health,” explained Ghebreyesus, who added that he would not hesitate to bring experts together again to reassess the situation if Covid-19 “were to endanger our world“. “The risk of new emerging variants that can cause new waves of cases and deaths remains. The worst thing that countries can do now – he warned – is to use this news to lower their guard, to dismantle the system they have built and to launch to people the message that Covid is no longer something to worry about”.

An estimated toll of 20 million dead

At the beginning of the Covid-19 emergency, there were fewer than 100 reported cases and no deaths outside of China. In the 3 years since then, Covid-19 has turned our world upside down. Nearly 7 million deaths have been reported to WHO, but we know that the balance it is many times higher, by at least 20 million,” added the WHO director.

A tragedy, “but now we have the tools”

“One of the biggest tragedies of Covid-19 is that it wasn’t meant to be like this.” This was stated by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference in Geneva. “We now have the tools and technologies to better prepare for pandemics, detect them earlier, respond faster and mitigate their impact,” added the WHO director.

What is the state of health emergency

The declaration of an ‘International Public Health Emergency’ (Peck) proclaimed on 30 January 2020 by the World Health Organization for Covid-19 and today revoked, is used by the WHO for “an extraordinary event which constitutes a public health risk for several States through the international spread of a disease, and potentially requiring an internationally coordinated response.”

It is therefore a procedure that allows for an international alert to be triggered for a common response against what was later defined by the WHO as a pandemic, a word for which a recognition inter is not needed.

The definition, explains the WHO website, implies a situation that is “serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected”. that it has “public health implications beyond the borders of the affected state” and that “requires immediate international action”. The declaration itself is not legally binding on states, but is intended to raise the level of international attention and coordination.

To decide on the possible declaration is a committee of experts appointed by the WHO director general, which must contain at least one member of the state from which the emergency originates. In the case of the Chinese coronavirus, the committee includes 20 experts, 17 as full members and 11 ‘advisors’, and the president is Didier Houssin of the French Agence Nationale de Securitè Sanitaire, de l’alimentation, de l’environnement et du travail. In addition to deciding whether an event deserves Pheic status, the committee makes recommendations for the affected state and all others, including any travel or trade restrictions.

Pheic’s first statement was made in 2009 during the ‘swine’ flu pandemic. In 2014 the polio and Ebola epidemics received status, in 2016 the Zika epidemic and in June 2019 the ongoing Ebola epidemic in Congo, after the discovery of cases in Uganda. The latter together with that of polio is the only emergency still active.