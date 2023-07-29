WHO, unhealthy diets cause 8 million deaths: yes to the Mediterranean model

“Food is a central part of life and culture, it is fundamental to good health. Yet unhealthy diets are a major killer, leading to an estimated 8 million deaths a year and are a major contributor to the NCD burden. Much of this burden is driven by the aggressive marketing of products that generate private profits but harm public health, including foods high in sugar, salt and fat, and breastmilk substitutes.”

This is the warning issued by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuswho spoke at the session ‘Healthy Diets, Cultures and Tradition: Lessons from the Mediterranean Diet’, scheduled as part of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.

Heart counter More whole foods and less processed foods, thus we lower the risk of heart attack and stroke by Federico Mereta 03 May 2023

“Today we are facing the crucial question of what makes a diet healthy”, explained the WHO DG who among the examples of healthy diets was the first to mention the “Mediterranean diet, with its emphasis on fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, legumes , olive oil, moderate consumption of foods of animal origin and minimal processing.The traditional Mediterranean diet is associated with longevity and low risk of cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer.And based on extensive research, it has been recognized as a world heritage ‘humanity”.

Eating pasta helps you lose weight, here’s how by Nicola Sorrentino January 17, 2023

The 4 characteristics of a healthy diet

In general, highlighted the WHO chief, “there are many types of healthy diets, made up of foods from different cultures and food systems. All healthy diets have four things in common: they should provide adequate amounts of energy and essential nutrients and not exceed the body’s needs; they should have balanced energy sources, i.e. energy should come mainly from complex carbohydrates and up to a third from mainly unsaturated fats; some foods and nutrients should be limited, such as free sugars, saturated fats and trans fats, highly processed foods, red meat, and processed meats—finally, a healthy diet should include a variety of good food groups and a variety of foods within those groups.And of course a healthy diet is a safe diet: no i.e. food should contain microorganisms and harmful chemicals”.

Not just the Mediterranean diet

Another example of a healthy diet cited by DG Tedros is the Japanese one, “with its attention to marine food sources. Other traditional diets, in other parts of the world such as Africa or Latin America – he added – may also have benefits for health and we need more research on these to better understand this.”

The vegan diet lowers cholesterol. And the heart thanks by Federico Mereta 15 June 2023

Sustainable agriculture and breastfeeding

In any case, concluded the WHO director-general, “by promoting and incorporating local diets into food systems we can promote a culture of health in terms of prevention and allow people to make nutritious food choices that support their well-being”. But also “promote sustainable agriculture, and therefore local farmers, and protect natural resources”, “celebrating cultural diversity and ensuring that traditional recipes and food traditions are handed down to future generations. We must also remember that one of the healthier is breastfeeding, natural and completely free, completely unprocessed, for a healthy food system from the beginning of life”.

Pizza between strengths and weaknesses: what you need to know by Fabio Di Todaro 11 February 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

