WHO warns of risk of dengue disease outbreaks

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently raised an alarm regarding the possible drastic increase in outbreaks of arboviruses (viruses transmitted to humans by insects)among which: Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya. About half of the world‘s population is currently at risk of dengue (bone-breaking fever), with an estimated number of infections between 100 and 400 million annually. The risk affects all populations in areas where mosquito vectors of the virus are present and WHO aims to address emerging arboviruses, with epidemic potential, by monitoring the risk.

In the 2022 Report by Epicenter (Superior Institute of Health), in Italy, 114 cases of dengue have been confirmed, but no deaths, all associated with travel abroad, from Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa, where the disease is endemic.

According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), in Europe, it is a risk to global health, given that dengue occurs mainly as an imported disease. The virus is usually transmitted by mosquitoes Temples of the Egyptianswhich is not found in Italy (in Europe it is present only in the island of Madeira in Portugal and in an area of ​​the Black Sea), but could be carried by another carrier l’Aedes albopictusknown as Tiger mosquito which is also present in our country.

The infection has already caused three outbreaks of indigenous transmission in France. Europe and in particular the countries of the Mediterranean basin, due to climate change, due to increased heat, humidity, together with the increase in trade and global tourism, could be at risk for the onset of Dengue epidemics.

The Aedes mosquitoes that carry the virus thrive in subtropical climates. Due to global climate change, the virus could spread around the world and many scientists predict that, in the coming years, outbreaks of Dengue infection will become more and more frequent due to extreme weather conditions.

DENGUE FEVER

Dengue is an infectious disease caused by four variants of the same virus (RNA, from the Flaviviridae family) which is transmitted through mosquito bites. The most efficient in transmission is the zanzara Aedes Aegypticommon in tropical regions, but not present in Italy, while the Tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), already reported in all southern Europe, can contribute to the infection, even if in a less effective way. Contracting dengue only protects the person against the type of virus that caused it and not against the other three variants.

The disease is not spread by direct contact, but can also be transmitted through organ transplants and blood transfusions.

The incubation period is 5-6 days, the symptoms of the disease can appear less than a week after the bite of the infected mosquito and manifest themselves with: high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, extreme leg pain, nausea, vomiting and rash.

In extreme cases (1-5%) they can occur respiratory difficulties ed multiple organ failurewith a 1% mortality risk increasing to 40% in the hemorrhagic form. Currently, there is no specific cure for dengue and most patients recover completely in about two weeks. The diagnosis, as well as clinical, is based on the identification of the virus by PCR molecular test.

Dengue vaccine

EMA (European Medicines Agency), on December 5, 2022, AIFA (Italian Medicines Agency) on February 23, 2023, granted the marketing authorization for the new vaccine against Dengue to the manufacturing company Takeda to prevent the onset of infectious disease in the population, starting from 4 years of age. Qdengathe commercial name, is a vaccine made up of attenuated viruses, capable of acting effectively on all four viral strains.

It can be administered to all residents of infected areas and to travelers going to risk areas.

The vaccine is administered in two doses three months apart, via the subcutaneous route and is well tolerated and safe.

Surveillance measures

Surveillance and reporting mechanisms are important for understanding the spread of the virus. Prevention consists of avoiding mosquito bites by using suitable clothing, repellents, mosquito nets and the removal of standing water. The competent authorities are required to carry out disinfestation campaigns against mosquitoes, vectors of the virus.







