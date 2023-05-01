who was the controversial stylist who lends its name to the event. His cat Choupette will not be there

The Met Gala 2023 is just hours away: perhaps the most controversial Costume Institute exhibition is about to open its doors at the Met in New York. The annual review, linked to a…

The Met Gala 2023 is just hours away: perhaps the most controversial Costume Institute exhibition is about to open its doors at the Met in New York. The annual review, linked to a gala evening whose red carpet has been competing with the Oscars for years, is dedicated this time to Karl Lagerfeld. In his 65-year career, Lagerfeld has created incredible garments, but also uttered jokes in the name of misogyny, racism and fat shaming.

Karl Lagerfeld, chi era

Karl «was a complicated man», said the creative director of the Conde Nast group Anna Wintour, explaining that the exhibition focuses on Lagerfeld’s work, not on his biography. Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute, has chosen 200 garments out of over ten thousand, created by Karl for fashion houses such as Patou, Chloe, Fendi, Chanel plus the line that bears his name, and exhibited them in spaces designed by architect Tadao Ando next to the sketches on paper from which they are derived. «He always said that fashion doesn’t belong in a museum, even if he was very generous to lend for our exhibitions», said Bolton, echoed in the presentation to the press by the former first lady of France, Carla Bruni: “Everything interested him, except mediocrity.” Meanwhile, however, the controversy, linked to statements made by the designer who died at the age of 85 in 2019. Lagerfeld loved to provoke, ridiculing fat women (like the singer Adele a decade ago). He didn’t like #MeToo, “shocked” by “these divas who took 20 years to remember”. And then: «If you don’t want to be taken off your underwear, don’t be a model, go to a convent». Coco Chanel, whose role in the eponymous maison she had inherited, “wasn’t ugly enough to be a feminist”, while Germany, where he was born in Hamburg in 1933, “faced the victims of the Holocaust” by accepting refugees fleeing from Muslim countries.

The absence of Choupette

None of this in the exhibition that focuses on the work of Lagerfeld through pieces of bravura that tell the dichotomies of the designer including feminine and masculine, floral and geometric, figurative and abstract, canonical and countercultural, and behind all the fundamental dichotomy: the its Teutonic side and its French side, the head and the heart. The exhibition will open to the public on May 5. In the meantime, tonight the red carpet: a group of the Kardashian clan is confirmed between stars and stars, but perhaps the most awaited guest has disappointed her fans: the Burmese cat Choupette, to whom the owner has left part of his fortune still disputed in a complicated succession, he announced to his fans on Instagram that he “preferred to stay at home”.

