The first episode of the Masked Singer ended with the elimination of the swan mask, under which Sandra Milo and Antonio Mezzancella were hiding.

The first episode of The masked singer 2023, the fourth edition of the Rai1 show hosted by Milly Carlucci, was aired on Saturday 18 March. Only one elimination characterized the first episode of the show, it is the swan, perhaps the most showy and mammoth of the masks in the competition. The couple made up of Sandra Milo and Antonio Mezzancella was hiding under the mask.

The novelties of the Masked Singer

This year Milly Carlucci has decided to renew the parterre of the broadcast, so four judges will always have the task of guessing who is hiding behind the masks that will be exhibiting from week to week, but this time alongside Francesco Facchinetti and Flavio Insinna, confirmed for this third edition, the presenter of Rai1 and the singer coach of Amici will no longer be there. In fact, Caterina Balivo will be replaced by Iva Zanicchi who was already the star of the latest edition of Ballando con le stelle, where she managed to keep her enthusiasm and sincerity alive, elements that are essential for a dynamic competition like that of the Masked Singer. On the other hand, the singer had already held the role of judge in the last edition, replacing Arisa who could not attend the episode. The fourth judge, on the other hand, according to the first rumors, should be a great name in Italian cinema, namely Christian De Sica, who in the past was already a judge on Tale and Which Show.