Who was Yirelis Pena Santana, the 34-year-old stabbed to death in her Cassino apartment

The woman found dead in her apartment in Cassino was named Yirelis Peña Santana. She was thirty-four years old, she was originally from the Dominican Republic and had moved about a month ago.

He was called Yirelis Santana Rock the woman killed in the night between Friday and Saturday in her apartment in via Pascoli in Cassino, in the province of Frosinone. She was thirty-four years old, she was originally from Jima Abajo La Vega, a town in the Dominican Republic, she had been living in Italy for some time: before arriving in Cassino she had been to Genoa and Vercelli. In the Ciociara town she seems to have arrived for about a month: her neighbors knew her little and knew nothing of her story. Except that she had three children, but at the time they weren’t living with her in the apartment in via Pascoli.

Yirelis Santana Rock she was killed with at least a dozen stab wounds that were launched by the assassin – still on the loose – on her face and neck. Her body also had wounds on her arms, a sign that the 34-year-old tried to defend herself. Who killed her is still shrouded in mystery: after killing her she escaped and so far the police have not yet been able to track him down.

According to initial reports, no neighbors heard a thing the night Yirelis was killed. Investigators summoned all the tenants of the building where the victim lived to the police station. For the moment, however, it seems that no one has noticed what was happening in that apartment.

The alarm was raised by a neighbor, who saw the door of the apartment where the 34-year-old lived ajar. “I thought she had gone out to go shopping at the supermarket. I went to have breakfast at the bar and I didn’t give it any thought. The man then came back “because I had to go in because we agreed that around that time I would be stopped by to check the gas line. I saw the blood in the entrance hall, I called but no one answered, I went out and called the police”.

The police are investigating the case. The killer has not yet been identified and is still at large. The murder weapon has not yet been found, while the victim’s phone, found in the apartment, has been confiscated. The hope is that it contains useful elements for investigations that can help trace the killer.

