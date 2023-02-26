Who will receive a part of the new 350 euro bonus in March in addition to the already planned salary increase? The month of March promises to be full of news, both for new increases in expected salaries, and for the awaited presentation of the new tax reform which, if confirmed as announced, will also have its effects on future payrolls of employees.

Who still gets part of the new bonus of 150 euros in March

Salary increase already foreseen with a new cut in the tax wedge

The month of March is the month of payment of the second part of the new bonus of 350 euros which will be paid again only to the private employees in the tertiary sector, commerce and large-scale distribution.

The new bonus of 350 euros is part of the Extraordinary Plan for the Tertiary sector defined to guarantee workers in the sector concrete economic support pending the official renewal of the collective bargaining agreement which expired on 31 December 2019. The first part of the 200 euro bonus was paid in January 2023 while i The remaining 150 euros will be paid in paychecks in March.

But the news for workers in the tertiary sector, commerce and large-scale distribution does not end here: in fact, according to what the latest news confirms, from April 2023 the structural increase of 30 euros per month in payroll will start but only for employees classified in the fourth level, while further increases based on the classification levels will also be recognized for other employees in the sector.

The new bonus of 350 euros in March helps to increase even more salaries in March which are already preparing to increase for everyone as a result of the new cut in the tax wedge. However, we specify, this is a measure that will not affect all employees but only those who receive up to 35 thousand euros in annual income, i.e. a salary of 2,692 euros.

This means that those who receive salaries exceeding 2,692 euros, for annual incomes up to 35,000 euroswill not have any increase as a result of the new cut in the tax wedge and, for those who are entitled to salary increases with a new cut in the tax wedge, the calculations of increases based on income also change.

The Meloni government has, in fact, set 3% cut in the tax wedge for those with incomes of up to 25,000 euros and 2% for those with incomes between 25,000 and 35,000 euros. This means that those who receive a salary of 1,000 euros will have an increase of 30 euros, for those who receive a salary of 1,400 euros, the increase will be 42 euros, for those who receive a salary of 1,700 euros, the increase will be 34 euros .

For those who receive higher salaries, of 2,000 euros, the increase will be 40 euros, up to about 54 euros for those who receive a salary of 2,692 euros. For salaries above 2,700 euros, there will be no payroll increase in March.