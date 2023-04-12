After Covidthe war between Matthew Bassetti eh no vax it also explodes on tumors. “Modern e Pfizer – the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa writes on his Facebook page – they announced that by 2030, millions of people could be saved thanks to new vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. All this will only be possible thanks to a mRNA, set up for Covid vaccines. And now how will the no vax/no brain cure their cancer, given that they continue to claim that these vaccines hurt, change the DNA and don’t work? I think they’ll run to get them first!! Long live consistency!“.

The announcement of the two pharmaceutical companies according to which by 2030 Non-preventive mRNA therapeutic vaccines against tumors and heart diseases may be available has obviously triggered thousands of enthusiastic comments on social media, but also triggered the now classic string of behind-the-scenes tweets, conspirators and skeptics. For the record, Bassetti in the first part of the pandemic was one of the few faces of science who dared to question the government’s extremist approach on lockdown e isolation. For this reason it had become a reference point on social media for the people who considered Covid little more than an influence, if not even an “invention” of the media and of the unspecified international power lobbies.

Faced with the evidence of global numbers, the aforementioned people have concentrated their efforts on vaccines, approved in record time. Vaccines welcomed with enthusiasm by Professor Bassetti, passed for this according to the no vax “since dark side of the Force“. The infectious disease specialist’s phrases will probably rekindle mutual dislike.