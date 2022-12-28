In the end, the case Madame it has become a political case. The 20-year-old singer from Vicenza is being investigated for alleged fake vaccinations: according to the investigators, the artist and the tennis player Camila Giorgi would have resorted to compliant doctors to obtain the certificate of Covid vaccinations that never took place and, consequently, the Green Pass. Very embarrassing story, because it involves two major events: the San Remo Festivalwhere Madame will return the first week of February with Good in Evil after having achieved great success in 2021 with Voce) and the New Year’s concert organized by the Municipality of Rome weblog Pd. Be Amadeus, conductor and artistic director of the Festival, both the Giunta Gualtieri confirmed the presence of the singer, even if the embarrassment among the dem (great defenders of the vaccine-Green pass system during the pandemic) is evident. AND Action Of Charles Calendanot surprisingly, attacks.

“As there is no certainty about an illicit behavior of Madame the artistic cast of the New Year’s concert at the Circus Maximus ‘Rome Restarts 2023‘ doesn’t change – confirm Honored Alexander, Capitoline Councilor for Major Events -. We learned of the ongoing investigation from the press. In any case, we hope that the artist can clarify his position”. More or less the same words used (and weighed) by Amadeus: “Right now, making a judgment with panettone in your mouth on something so serious, it doesn’t seem serious to me – he explains speaking on the radio a The Flight on Rtl 102.5 -. There is an ongoing investigation and you are innocent until you are found guilty. To date Madame is competing in Sanremo, then let’s see what happens from here to the Festival. It would be a real shame that the public couldn’t hear her piece.”

If the mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri and his men niche, the Calenda List takes off in fourth place: with Madame on the stage in Rome “the risk is that a wrong message. – thunders Flavia De Gregorio, leader of the Calenda List in the Campidoglio -. While waiting for the facts that are emerging to find confirmation, it would perhaps be more appropriate, to protect the Capitol and of the singer herself, to postpone her presence to the New Year’s Concertone. After the fight against Covid and the many sacrifices made by the Italians, equivocal messages cannot be passed on vaccines“.