Every year, World Tuberculosis Day reminds us that the infectious bacterial disease has still not been eradicated. Almost 1.5 million people, most of them from developing countries, succumb to it annually. Tuberculosis can be cured with antibiotic therapy. In order for the treatment to show full success, however, an early diagnosis is required.

In this country, tuberculosis diseases can be detected more easily through active case finding. A total of 5,865 diagnosed cases were reported to the Robert Koch Institute in 2015, after 4,533 in 2014 and 4,325 in 2013. In 2005, the number of diagnosed cases was 6,030. The early detection and treatment of tuberculosis also reduces the risk of transmission, which according to RKI President Lothar H. Wieler is generally small: “Despite the increase in tuberculosis, the risk of infection in the general population remains very low.”

People who are in close contact with the sick after prolonged or repeated contact are primarily at risk of infection. One-time and short contacts are only associated with a low transmission potential. In addition, not all patients are necessarily infectious. Almost half of them do not suffer from contagious, open pulmonary tuberculosis, but from other forms.

Bundling of expertise on the subject of tuberculosis

Effectively controlling tuberculosis requires concerted efforts for early detection, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis. In order to strengthen the exchange on infectious diseases, the Federal Ministry of Health has been supporting the “Tuberculosis News” conference for several years. Above all, it serves as an important forum for health authorities, practices, clinics and laboratories. This year’s conference on March 14, 2016 dealt with the topic “Tuberculosis and Migration”.

With a view to this topic, the Robert Koch Institute, one of the organizers, offers a high level of expertise. To support the medical staff, it regularly creates up-to-date specialist information – for example on the initial examination of asylum seekers, during which tests for tuberculosis (TB) are mandatory, and specifically on the implementation of TB examinations in children and young people seeking asylum.

The Federal Ministry of Health supports “Explain-TB”, a project for mobile tuberculosis education. Using apps and explanatory videos, it is intended to break down language and understanding barriers – because doctor-patient contact and support during tuberculosis therapy, which often has side effects, are central to the success of the treatment. In the field of science, the Federal Ministry of Health finances the research center Borstel, one of the leading institutions in the field of tuberculosis, in addition to the research at the RKI.