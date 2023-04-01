135 years ago, on March 24, 1882, Robert Koch announced his discovery of the tuberculosis pathogen. Tuberculosis has thus become a disease that can be diagnosed, treated and cured. World Tuberculosis Day on March 24th honors the scientist’s achievement while drawing attention to the importance of fighting the disease rigorously. The Federal Ministry of Health is active on many levels together with the Robert Koch Institute, the German Central Committee for Combating Tuberculosis and the Borstel Research Center.

