First night in the hospital for the anarchist Alfredo Cospito. After 114 without food and reduced to weighing 71 kilos, on Saturday 11 February he was transferred from the Opera prison (on the outskirts of Milan, ndr) in the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, in one of the two rooms reserved for prisoners at 41 bis.

Cospito is on hunger strike against the prison regime and has also been refusing supplements for a few days. A decision that exposes him to the risk of “cerebral edema and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias”. For this the anarchist was transferred. “The health of every prisoner – explains the Ministry of Justice in a note – is an absolute priority”.

That Cospito’s state of health had deteriorated further had already been confirmed by the doctor who had examined him. The anarchist’s lawyer, the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, had then taken it “for granted” that his client would not arrive alive until February 24, the date on which the Cassation will also express its opinion on the revocation of the harsh prison for the anarchist, to which it has been subjected since 20 October last year. This is the second hope for Cospito, after the “No” received two days ago by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, who confirmed the 41 bis claiming – among other things – that Cospito uses his body “as a weapon” to “orient the struggle initiatives of the anarcho-insurrectionist galaxy”.

The same lawyer “protested” having learned “of the transfer of his client from journalists and not as – underlines the criminal lawyer – it would be normal in a civilized country, from the institute’s management”.

Now that Cospito is in the hospital, the knot of forced feeding remains. In recent days he has sent a formal communication to the prison administration department in which he refuses any treatment – a sort of living will. At the same time, as mentioned, the State has a duty to protect health. For clarity, the Ministry of Justice sent the National Bioethics Committee on 6 February – with a note signed by the Chief of Staff – a question relating to the advance treatment provisions (Dat), if they arrive from a prisoner who volunteer has decided to place himself in a condition of health risk and which indicates the refusal or renunciation of health interventions, even life-saving ones.

Forced feeding could be decided by the doctors, but the provisions sent by Cospito weigh on the decision. Then there is the hypothesis of compulsory medical treatment. It should be decided by the mayor (in this case that of Opera) and the doctors but it is a decision that does not seem probable since there is no established psychiatric evaluation that would induce an intervention from the outside.

The news of the transfer to the hospital came on a difficult afternoon. In Milan yet another march in support of the anarchist was marked by clashes with the police and damage. Six mobile ward officers were treated in hospital. Insults also against journalists and photographers shouting “Alfredo out of 41 bis, everyone out of 41 bis”. The reaction of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini lasts, announcing his intention to bring to the Council of Ministers “the request to intervene harshly against these criminals, closing hideouts and blocking sites”.







