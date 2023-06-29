Home » Whoever rides a bicycle lives longer and looks almost 10 years younger |
Whoever rides a bicycle lives longer and looks almost 10 years younger |

Whoever rides a bicycle lives longer and looks almost 10 years younger |

What are the health effects of cycling? Many and important to read scientific studies. L’last in order of time dealt with the relationship between its use and longevity. Going into the details of the Danish research, women live an average of 2 to 3 years longer, men even up to five. The effects of the bike on longevity are directly proportional to how much it is used: the more we pedal, the better off we are. The results of the study can be read in the scientific journal Nature.

In this article

Health effects of cycling: pedaling makes you rejuvenate

But there’s more. Those who ride for an hour three times a week also look almost a decade younger. This is also better for boys. They rejuvenate up to nine and a half years, women up to eight. Danish researchers analyzed data from thousands of participants, all of whom were overweight. The experts divided them into four groups, depending on how much time they cycled per week. The results demonstrated an effect on longevity and also on inner appearance.

Cardiovascular health among the health effects of cycling

After all, there are many benefits of pedaling. The most important concern the cardiovascular system. First of all, it improves cholesterol and blood sugar levels, while reducing blood pressure. It fights venous stagnation, so practicing it is an excellent idea even in the summer when many women complain swollen legs. The respiratory capacity benefits from it, as is the case for all aerobic activities, i.e. those that take place without interruption.

See also  How to dispose of 15% more fat and sugar

Also excellent for those with joint problems and for those who always feel tired

One of the strong points is that it is a low impact sport for the joints, so everyone can practice it, elderly people with arthrosis including, but also for those with knee and back problems.

Bikers also have higher energy levels. The news comes from a study by the University of Georgia in the United States. Pedaling three times a week at a moderate pace increases energy by 20 percent. At the same time, the degree of fatigue decreases by an excellent 65 percent.

