The use of Ozempic as a weight loss drug, what the official bodies in the pharmaceutical field say, what it is for and what the known contraindications are.

Ozempic is a drug used for weight loss of which he speaks the Aifa. That is the Italian Medicines Agency. In reality, the main use of this pharmaceutical product is to reduce type 2 diabetes. It is produced by the sector company Novo Nordisk. So what about weight loss?

What happens with Ozempic, which is also considered a weight loss drug by some, is that a different blood sugar management originates. However, weight loss is a side effect and not voluntarily induced. As often happens in such cases, a trend develops which soon becomes a fad.

And that especially leads some celebrities to declare that they use this or that product. Which gives rise to a process of imitation by thousands of people, thanks to the media hype magnified by social networks. But when all this happens without inquiring on what are the properties of the product concerned, then the risk is that of encountering possible contraindications for health.

Ozempic drug for weight loss? No: what is it for

That explanation paints just what is happening with Ozempic, which is not a weight loss drug. Disposal of excess kilos is actually to be considered as a consequence of another action. That is, as mentioned, the limitation of blood sugar production within the body.

And not by chance the Aifain the page dedicated to Ozempicspecifies how this pharmaceutical item is specifically reserved for individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus. And underlines how any other use – citing weight management – represents a defined “off label” use, or improperof the same.

Ozempic causes a slight delay in gastric emptying and is then able to act on areas of the brain that are involved in managing the sensation of appetite and food intake. The authoritative Food and Drug Administrationthe highest pharmaceutical body in the United States, in turn condemns the use of this drug for purely aesthetic purposes.

What are the side effects

The administration involves an injection to be performed once a week. And another clearly visible effect consists in the reduction of the elasticity of the skin all over the body, and especially on the face.

This is because the skin on the face can’t keep up with the Ozempic-induced weight loss. And of course that’s not a good thing. Finally, let’s see what other contraindications related to taking this product are known:

nausea;

vomit;

constipation;

I made them soft;

inflammation of the pancreas;

kidney problems;

diabetic retinopathy;

gallbladder problems;

allergies.

Therefore it is strictly forbidden to take this drug on one’s own initiative, without any medical advice, just to lose weight. The correct way to losing weight safely is this. And with regard to Ozempic in particular, its use is absolutely not recommended, to pregnant women or breastfeeding. And to people who have had to deal with medullary thyroid cancer or multiple endocrine tumors.

