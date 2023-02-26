Often under the heading of whole foods is hidden something that has nothing healthy or even healthy. Let’s find out why they are actually even dangerous.

Apparently bread, pasta, breadsticks and crackers that are declared wholemeal can be bad for your health.

That’s why you have to be very careful with fake whole foods. They are more common than you can imagine.

Whole foods, which are healthy and which are dangerous

For some years now, wholemeal foods have experienced a real boom partly out of fashion and partly because a food education has spread that enhances some principles of the Mediterranean diet, so they have appeared in the food plans suggested by dieticians, nutritionists and dietitians. So as a result they appeared on the shelves of supermarkets, food stalls of markets, Minimarkets. But it must be clarified that wholemeal food in itself is good for you because it is rich in fibre, it is not something that has slimming properties in itself, for the same number of calories it has qualitatively better nutritional principles, such as precisely the fiber which helps intestinal functions and has a satiating power.

However not all the foods that we see written ‘integral’ they are healthy. Indeed far from it. Often these are foods made of refined flour to which bran is then added. That bran gives the classic dark, brown or amber color that makes you think that food is actually whole grain even if it’s not. The ‘faux wholemeal’ hurts. Let’s find out why.

The health risks

There are foods on the market that under the ‘integral’ description they hide pitfallsbecause they are not completely integral but contain white flour 0 or 00. Not having the outer layers of the grain of wheat germ are identical to those with white flour, therefore they present a high energy value but are not as nutritious. During digestion they form a sort of sticky substance which in the long run damages the normal functioning of the intestine.

For these reasons they are foods that should be eaten rarely and not usually, because they do raise the level of glucose in the blood and stimulate the production of insulin. This promotes cell formation carcinogenic.

So the next time you buy a pack of crackers, pasta, biscuits, flour, breadsticks, bread, sweets and baked goods described and sold as ‘wholemeal’, try to understand what is really inside ‘whole wheat’. Read the nutritional tables, in-depth before putting these products in the cart and then on your tables.