Wholemeal pasta, why bring it to the table: all the benefits to know

Ours is a country of pasta lovers: that’s why many prefer the wholemeal one. The properties and benefits for the body

At the pasta it is impossible to give up, we go crazy for it in every season. And, fortunately for us, nature offers us a series of extraordinary foods with which to cook it. So we can delight in the kitchen with vegetables, legumes, spices, all kinds of condiments, to always bring something good, nutritious and tasty to the table for the whole family. Why some prefer and choose the integral one? Here are the properties and benefits for our body.

There are those who really don’t want to hear about it and those who, on the other hand, only eat this. Wholemeal pasta is very widespread today and, let’s face it, we don’t notice a big difference in terms of taste. Let’s find out, then, what are the characteristics that distinguish it and because it is good to have it in one’s diet.

Benefits and properties of wholemeal pasta: why it’s a good idea to bring it to the table

Some are convinced that choosing the wholemeal version is just a way to try to “cut” calories and lose weight. In fact, this type of pasta has a number of very important properties, allies of our well-being. What are these?

Let’s start by specifying that the lack of refinement of white flour characterizes wholemeal pasta. Consequently thenutritional intake is greater. Although, in some cases, for the same weight, it can be even more caloric than the “classic” one, it is however healthier thanks to the high presence of fibers and complex carbohydrates, as well as vegetable proteins. On the contrary, we find less lipids, which is good for the body.

As we have said, this type provides a series of precious nutrients: from vitamins to mineral salts. In particular, however, to make it so appreciated, it is the way in which it affects blood sugar. having a very low glycemic index allows you to avoid blood spikes that lead, in the long run, to the accumulation of fat and are harmful to the cardiovascular system.

In addition to vitamins, wholemeal pasta also contains phytoestrogens, which are essential for bone and heart health, just as they mentioned fibers a little while ago, precious allies of the intestine. Finally, the satiety factor must be kept in mind. Wholemeal pasta makes us feel “full” for longer, as it is more nutritious. Consequently, it will prevent us from feeling peckish again shortly after the last meal.

