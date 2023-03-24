It is popularly known as the 100-day cough. Doctors speak of pertussis – Latin for severe cough. Both describe whooping cough quite aptly. Infected people can suffer from coughing attacks for weeks. Vaccination helps prevent this. Our experts have recently evaluated them. Her advice: Adults should refresh their vaccinations regularly.

High vaccination rates also benefit those who cannot be vaccinated. In the case of whooping cough, these are the smallest and most vulnerable: infants who are too young for the injection or who do not yet have full vaccination protection. Until then, anyone can infect them – including parents or grandparents. Babies are hit hardest by whooping cough: around 200 infants under the age of three months fall ill with it every year, more than 40 percent of whom have to go to the hospital. There have also been isolated cases of death; two infants have died since pertussis became mandatory in 2013.

Whooping cough does not only affect children. About two-thirds of reported whooping cough cases are adults. However, the incidence is highest in babies under the age of one year. Here you can find out how people become infected, who should be vaccinated when and what side effects there are:

Answers to the most important questions

What is the vaccination rate?

Over 90 percent of children in Germany are vaccinated against whooping cough when they start school. Only around 42 percent of adults allow themselves to be pricked. A higher vaccination rate would protect the little ones better.

Get vaccinated to protect others from infection? This is reminiscent of the discussion about Covid-19, albeit in reverse. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has only been recommending corona vaccination for everyone over the age of 12 since mid-August, as there was previously too little data on this. It is different with whooping cough: The data for the vaccination is good, it has been injected into all age groups for decades.

Who is the whooping cough vaccine recommended for?

Whooping cough is highly contagious, so vaccination is recommended for everyone. Babies from two months get three injections for basic immunization. There are refresher courses for older children, teenagers and adults.

How often should it be refreshed?

The Stiko recommends two boosters for young people, and adults it advises a spade – with many exceptions: employees in community facilities and in the health sector should be vaccinated every ten years. Close contacts of newborns are advised to get the whooping cough vaccine if it’s been 10 years since their last. Grandpa, aunt or friends of parents-to-be must therefore keep an eye on their vaccination before the baby is born.

Here, our experts deviate somewhat from the Stiko: They advocate vaccination of all adults every ten years. This route would likely improve protection for young children.

Should pregnant women be vaccinated?

Stiko has been recommending the whooping cough vaccination for pregnant women since 2020. This provides nest protection for babies, but also entails risks. For example, the immune response of infants can be reduced if they are vaccinated themselves. Observational data also indicate that there could be a connection between an infection in the uterus and the vaccination. Since whooping cough is always administered in the vaccine mix, overimmunization with tetanus is also possible if a woman has children at short intervals and is vaccinated every time. As a result, local vaccination reactions can be more severe.

We therefore recommend only vaccinating pregnant women if the last injection against whooping cough was five years ago. Further studies on the benefit-risk assessment are necessary.

Does the injection have any side effects?

The whooping cough vaccination is well tolerated. Most commonly, one to three days after the prick, the puncture site reddens, swells, or hurts. In the short term, fatigue, gastrointestinal complaints, headaches and body aches can occur, as well as fever or infections of the upper respiratory tract. In isolated cases, febrile seizures can occur. Allergic reactions to vaccine components are possible but rare.

Do recovered people also need the vaccination?

Yes, because an infection that has gone through does not protect for life. After the disease, people are immune for a maximum of 10 to 20 years. The vaccine protection only lasts a maximum of ten years. This also speaks for renewing it again.

How do people get infected with whooping cough?

Whooping cough is a bacterial respiratory infection transmitted by droplets. Infected people can infect other people nearby by coughing or sneezing, or by speaking at a distance of less than one meter. The first symptoms usually appear nine to ten days later. Infected people are already contagious at the end of this incubation period, shortly before the first symptoms appear.

What applies if vaccination protection is unclear?

If it is not certain whether someone was vaccinated against whooping cough as a child, the basic immunization can be repeated at any time. For adults, one injection instead of three is sufficient.

When is the best time to get vaccinated?

Whooping cough occurs all year round, in autumn and winter a little more often than usual. Vaccination is possible at any time, for example with the next due injection against tetanus and diphtheria. If the corona vaccination is due, this is preferable. You are more likely to get Covid-19 than whooping cough. The interval to the corona vaccination should be at least 14 days.

The annual flu protection should ideally take place in October or November. Influenza and booster vaccinations such as those against whooping cough are also possible at the same time. In this way, vaccination gaps can be closed quickly and easily.

Tipp: In the specials vaccinations for children and vaccinations for adults, Stiftung Warentest classifies which vaccinations are important for young and old.