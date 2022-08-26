I bet that at least once in your life you have asked yourself this question: “Why don’t I lose weight?”. Especially after following a strict diet and having associated good physical activity. But did you take insulin into account?

How many times have you followed the diet to perfection, combining it with constant physical activity but despite this, the scale continued to mark the same weight?

This can happen for several reasons because when it comes to body weight it is necessary to take into account several different aspects and one of these could be insulin resistance. Let’s see together what this condition implies and how to answer the question: “Why don’t I lose weight?”.

Why does the weight on the scale not go down?

Sometimes life is really strange: the more we want something, the more it doesn’t happen, but if we don’t care about it, it will most likely happen. And how many times has this principle occurred on the scales? You have done everything to get off a few pounds and yet the scale does not fall off that number. But why does this happen?

L’insulin in this process it can make a difference. In fact, if you have seen all your efforts thwarted, the reason can be traced back to the impact that insulin has on the body. In fact, if this is too high, burning fat could be really difficult and in this case training and diets would be of no use.

To measure insulin levels, however, blood tests in these cases are useless, because this problem has nothing to do with the presence of glucose in the blood. Rather, what you need to do is take a Homa Test. This is a specific exam to detect theinsulin resistance, which is the condition that would lead to failure to lose weight. This is because the cells are unable to respond sufficiently to the action of insulin and consequently the body is unable to burn fat.

But how do you know if you are suffering from this problem? Some signals they can be drowsiness after eating heavy foods, a constant craving for sweet foods, eating standing up and irritability. But what you may feel most is the inability to skip a single meal. A physical consequence, on the other hand, could be the concentration of fat in the abdomen, as well as an increase in blood pressure and an excess of bad fats and triglycerides.

But the most serious consequence can be an exponential increase in the hormone igf1, which affects the possibility of contracting tumors. That is why, if you think you have this problem, contact your doctor right away and investigate because it is a condition that should not be underestimated.