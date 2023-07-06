Why an internist is for liberal euthanasia

In order to show the different perspectives with which society and thus also the medical profession view assisted suicide, we asked two doctors to explain their position. Some questions in the two interviews are identical in order to be able to compare the answers well with one another. A link to the interview with the psychiatrist Andreas Reif can be found at the end.

Eve sleeper

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Mr. Oblinger, what is your experience with assisted suicide?

Since June 2020 I have done over 90 assisted suicides. First and foremost, these are advanced or terminal cancer patients whose life has become so unbearable because of pain, shortness of breath, and other reasons that they want to end it. The second most common group are neurological diseases, for which there is often no treatment option, such as ALS – an ascending paralysis that causes patients to slowly suffocate while completely lucid. Another group are old people who have had enough to live or are multimorbid, sometimes also long-married couples.

Have you ever been confronted with a mentally ill person’s wish to commit suicide?

Mentally ill people are usually referred in advance by the euthanasia organizations to a psychiatrist for an expert opinion, I don’t get them introduced. It is quite possible for cancer patients that they would have liked to live longer, but the disease does not give them a chance. You are occasionally depressed – not depressed. Psychiatrists always claim that those who want to commit suicide are all just depressed and only need treatment, then they don’t want to die anymore. I mean that we have very different patients. My patients are characters who have always stood on their hind legs in life and said: I make my own decisions, I know what is good for me, I take responsibility for my actions. These people have never come into contact with psychiatry in their lives. It makes sense to try to treat the mentally ill to treat their illness. But that’s a different cohort. My patients are self-determined and decisive.

dr Wolfgang Oblinger is a specialist in internal medicine. For three years he has been performing assisted suicides in cooperation with the German Society for Human Dying (DGHS) and with Dignitas. : Image: private

Why do you accompany people at the end of their lives?

Above all, this has to do with freedom, self-determination and dignity – terms that are mentioned again and again, but usually play no serious role in political reality.

Both drafts call for “open-ended consultation”. Do you think this is correct?

In my opinion not. In all of the accompanied suicides that I have done, there are preliminary talks in which motivation and alternatives are discussed. The people I accompanied thought about it all very carefully and for a long time. I just have to ask why they don’t want to use a hospice or palliative care. Why should someone who has already thought everything through carefully have to justify himself again, expand on his inner life? In the case of the Castellucci draft, he even had to see a psychiatrist twice. This is – intentionally and deterrently – humiliating!

If you accompany a suicide: How often are relatives present and how do you experience the relatives in this exceptional situation?

