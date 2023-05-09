Why antibiotics are now also scarce: Pro Generics answers the most important questions

Berlin – 09.05.2023

The shortage of antibiotics came with an announcement.

The delivery bottleneck law (ALBVVG) will not be able to solve the problem.

Why it happened: find the most important questions and answers

She here.

Antibiotics have been in short supply for months. They are missing in the fight against the current wave of respiratory infections, they are missing in hospitals and, worst of all, they are missing in the treatment of children.

Bork Bretthauer, Managing Director of Pro Generika, says:

“The shortage of antibiotics and pediatric medicines reveals a problem that is structurally sharpened for years has. They came with an announcement and also because because politicians have not reacted so far.

The production of antibiotics is demanding, and reimbursement levels have been ridiculously low for many years. Manufacturer often receive only pennies each daily therapy dose. In the past, many manufacturers have therefore withdrawn from the supply – simply, because production is no longer economical for them.

Now comes one extremely high demand to this, which is due to a wave of bacterial infections (e.g. scarlet fever). The manufacturers are currently trying to serve these as best they can, but they can’t keep up. Especially since there are not many who still produce antibiotics at all.”

For the Supply Shortage Act ALBVVG – it expressly aims to improve the supply of pediatric medicines and antibiotics – says Bretthauer: “The Incentives in the law are not enough to motivate companies to return to production. A price increase for children’s antibiotics by 50% made possible just a cost-covering production – and even that not even in all cases. That will hardly encourage investment decisions.”

You can read in one article what the manufacturers are doing to combat the shortage, where the ALBVVG needs to be improved and when an easing of the situation can be expected Q&Awhich we constantly update.

Pro Generika is the association of generic and biosimilar companies in Germany. We represent the interests of its members who develop, manufacture and market generics and biosimilars. The use of generics and biosimilars saves important financial resources in the healthcare system – while maintaining the high quality of drug supply. Generics and biosimilars thus ensure that patients have sustainable access to modern medicines.