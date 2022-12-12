by Andrea Angelozzi

Dear Director,

the chronicles of the newspapers report with an increasing rhythm crimes in which the perpetrator is affected by psychiatric pathologies, re-proposing this very delicate subject with more force, where ideological and scientific aspects mix. Alongside those who deny the existence of a correlation, attributing it only to stigma, there is an important literature which, on the one hand, reminds us that if a person is affected by psychiatric disorders, the crime does not necessarily have to be attributed to them; but on the other it signals that, where this link exists, some specific pathologies actually show a higher risk than the general population, especially if this occurs with a concomitant pathology of alcohol or other addictions.

The scientific literature also reminds us of two other aspects that are only apparently contradictory. The first is that beyond the greater risk in certain groups of patients, the homicidal event in the individual patient is completely unpredictable, due to the link with numerous environmental and contextual aspects, which are variable, unpredictable and not always knowable by the therapist.

But also that the fact of being followed by the services and the continuity of this link play an important role in decreasing the risk of these events. We don’t know how to predict a single person, but following that type of pathology well generally helps to contain the risk. It’s a bit, as it was written on the subject, that I can’t predict if and when a tornado will hit that beach, but it’s still good that, if I want to live there, I build the house solidly.

The progressive impoverishment of services, in addition to reducing the general response capacity to the various mental health needs of the population, therefore also leads to an increased risk of reading these events in the news.

With some consequences that shouldn’t be underestimated:

the inevitable increase in stigma – where fear is an essential component – by the population towards anyone suffering from mental disorders, in the face of the episodes that the newspapers report,

the exposure of therapists to medico-legal involvement in terms of liability, on the basis of the guarantee position pursuant to Article 40 of the Criminal Code, when the actual liability lies with those who have not put the services in a position to function adequately,

the emergence of defensive approaches in the operators, leading to the use of residential structures as a pure defensive container, in the absence of the most correct interventions that should be done at a territorial level,

the strengthening of the population’s request for interventions in new asylums, where a custodial and institutional approach is seen as the only usable form of protection, seriously jeopardizing the scientific, social and cultural achievements made in recent years in Italy on the subject of mental health,

infinite suffering to the victims, to the aggressor himself and their families, which could often have been avoided with a different management of the situations.

It is time for the community – for this and for many other aspects concerning mental health – to realize that the impoverishment of mental health services brings consequences that go beyond the already enormous ones for patients and family members but involves in a broader way the daily social life of all.

Andrea Angelozzi

Psychiatrist

December 12, 2022

