Because the holidays are good for the brain? Because they slow down cognitive decline. But there’s more. The mere thought of going on vacation has a beneficial impact on our brain. This was revealed by an international study which saw the collaboration of two important research centres, such as the University of Vigo in Spain and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The ideal holidays they are a mix of new experiences, long hours of doing nothing and even food rewards, naturally without exaggerating.

A bit surprisingly, there are very few studies on the effects of holidays on the brain, even though everyone’s experience tells us that taking a break and relaxing moment has a significantly positive impact on our mental faculties.

Why are the holidays good for the brain? It increases its flexibility

The researchers analyzed all available jobs. The most important dates back to 2016. This research has put the activity of some workers employed in the Netherlands under the magnifying glass. The experts asked the workers involved to indicate which and how many uses they could make of some work objects, such as hammers and various tools.

Workers who had enjoyed two or three weeks of vacation indicated the largest number of possible uses, compared to those they had explained before leaving for the holidays. This was because their cognitive flexibility was significantly increased. It is precisely cognitive flexibility that is improved by holidays and the expectation of taking them.

Inactivity allows the brain to regenerate

Another determining element is the reduction of the chronic stress, which has prominent symptoms such as feeling tired, anxious, irritable, and difficult anger management. Relaxing, being in nature or simply doing nothing allows the brain to recover.

That’s why on vacation we absolutely mustn’t think about worknor respond to e-mails or phone calls concerning our profession. Experts argue that this practice, now widely used, nullifies most of the positive effects of holidays on the brain.

Benefits already only when we think about holidays

As for the benefits associated with waiting for the holidays themselves, here the lion’s share goes dopamine. As many know, it is a crucial neurotransmitter in psychological well-being. Thinking about the holidays allows the body to release dopamine, increasing the sense of pleasure for the future.

Why are the holidays good for the brain? They slow down cognitive decline

Cognitive decline is a natural process associated with aging that affects a person’s mental faculties. This phenomenon leads to a gradual decrease in the ability to:

memory, attention, reasoning, problem-solving.

Cognitive decline is a natural process, but lifestyles can accelerate it

Importantly, cognitive decline is an integral part of the normal aging process and can vary from individual to individual. However, there are some lifestyles that can speed up this natural process.

One of the main factors is represented by incorrect habits such as lack of physical exercise, an unbalanced diet, excessive consumption of alcohol, smoking cigarettes and lack of intellectual stimulation.

Or slow it down

These behaviors can contribute to a more rapid deterioration of cognitive function, increasing the risk of developing disorders such as Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Therefore, adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, maintaining active social relationships, and engaging in mentally stimulating activities, can help maintain cognitive faculties over the years.

