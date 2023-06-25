Why are there more mosquitoes in Italy this year?

Are there more mosquitoes in Italy? There spread of new species it has increased the number of insects in circulation. The presence of an increasing number of mosquitoes in Italy it was already perceived starting from the winter of 2022-2023, when in December, due to favorable conditions, in a large part of the Italian territory it was possible to hear (still or already) the annoying ringing in the ears.

L’increase in the number of mosquitoes it is a sign of climate change, but above all it is a danger to public health. Just as insects are on the rise, so are the numbers of cases of infection of the viruses transmitted by them. This is the case with West Nile Fever, which hit last year 723 people in Italy, leading to the death of 51 of these; but not only that, other viruses are also circulating in greater numbers and Italy scores the worst data in Europe. In other words, our country is the perfect terrain for the presence and proliferation of various new species of mosquitoes.

There are those who speak of a real “invasion”, given the high numbers, but it is more appropriate to speak of consequences of climate change. The species that occupy Italy are vectors of various viruses and we are not yet ready to face this new wave.

More and more mosquitoes in Italy: climate change to blame

Il climate change has different effects on daily life, such as rising temperatures, environmental hazards and even a increased presence of mosquitoes. When the buzz won’t let us sleep at night, we know who to blame: the man who caused the climate crisis. But what does that have to do with mosquitoes?

According to theEuropean Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Heat waves, more frequent flooding and longer summers have created perfect conditions for invasive mosquito species such as the Tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) e la yellow fever mosquito (Temples of the Egyptians).

As the institution recalls, only in 2022 in Europe were they reported 1,133 human cases e 92 deaths due to West Nile virus infection. The worst for data was Italy. In the list are:

Italia (723) Greece (286) Romania (47) Germany (16) Hungary (14) Croatia (8) Austria (6) France (6) Spain (4) Slovakia (1) Bulgaria (1)

What mosquitoes are there in Italy and what are the risks?

In Italy there are new species of mosquitoes carrying virus dangerous to public health. Among these the species of Aedes albopictus, a known vector of chikungunya and dengue viruses; it is also present too Temples of the Egyptiansknown to transmit dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, zika and West Nile virus.

Particularly frightening these days is West Nile fever. The virus appeared in Italy again this year and affected the first animals and the first people.

Mosquitoes are vectors of viruses responsible for medical and veterinary diseases and avoiding bites is essential. Tools such as coils, mosquito nets and repellents are now essential in all homes to protect themselves. In these cases, prevention is better than cure. In fact, it is not possible to follow preventive or therapeutic prophylaxis for all the viruses mentioned. Viruses can act in a mild form, but also become aggressive in particular cases, even leading to death.

