Why are there no family doctors? The Gimbe file

“The alarm on the shortage of GPs today concerns all Regions for different reasons: lack of planning, early retirements, doctors with exorbitant numbers of patients and desertification in disadvantaged areas which end up making it impossible to find a GP in the vicinity of the home, with consequent inconvenience and health risks”, he remarks today Nino Cartabellotta of Gimbe presenting a new report that seeks to analyze the causes and dimensions of the phenomenon.

But with a caveat: “It is worth pointing out – explains Cartabellotta – that our analyzes encounter three main obstacles. First of all, the 21 different Regional Supplementary Agreements introduce a great variability of the assisted ceiling for GPs; secondly, only a regional average estimate can be made on shortages and needs, because the real need for GPs is determined by each ASL in the territorial areas of competence; finally, the non-uniform distribution of assisted persons in charge of GPs can over- or under-estimate their real needs in relation to the local situation”.

Criticalities

Maximum number of benefits. According to the provisions of the ACN, the maximum number of assisted GPs is set at 1,500: in particular cases it can be increased up to 1,800 assisted, but very often this number is exceeded through derogations established by the Regional Supplementary Agreements (e.g. up to 2,000 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano), local derogations due to unavailability of GPs and temporary choices of the doctor (e.g. non-EU citizens without a residence permit, non-residents). At the same time, other reasons can lead to a lower number of patients: self-limitation of choices, GPs with double duties which limit the choices, GPs in the initial period of activity, practice of the profession in disadvantaged areas. “For each GP – comments the President – the potential load of patients compared to the real one gives a very heterogeneous picture, where alongside too many “ultra-maximalist” GPs there are colleagues with a very low number of patients”. The Agenas data for the year 2021 in fact document that out of 40,250 GPs, 42.1% have more than 1,500 assisted; 36.7% between 1,001 and 1,500 assisted; 13.6% from 501 to 1,000; 6.2% between 51 and 500 and 1.4% less than 51 (figure 1). In particular, the ceiling of 1,500 patients is exceeded by more than one GP out of two in Campania (52.7%), Valle d’Aosta (58.2%), Veneto (59.8%) and almost two out of three in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (63.7%), in Lombardy (65.4%) and in the Autonomous Province of Trento (65.5%) (figure 2), “with an obvious reduction in the quality of assistance – comments Cartabellotta – lighting “red lights” on various Regions in relation to three critical issues: the real availability of GPs in relation to the population density, the capillary territorial distribution and the possibility for citizens to exercise the right of free choice”.

Deficient territorial areas. The new GPs are included in the NHS after identification by the Region (or subject identified by it) of the so-called “deficient areas”, i.e. the territorial areas where it is necessary to fill the need and ensure a widespread diffusion of GPs. According to the ACN, for each territorial area, one doctor can be registered for every 1,000 residents or fraction of 1,000 over 500 aged ≥14 years (so-called optimal ratio); a variation of this ratio up to 1,300 residents per doctor (+30%) is also permitted through the Regional Supplementary Agreements.

Retirements. According to ENPAM estimates, as at 31 December 2021 more than 50% of GPs were over 60 years of age and therefore massive retirement is expected in the coming years: considering a retirement age of 70, by 2031 they should go into pension around 20,000 GPs.

New GPs. The number of ministerial scholarships for the Specific Training Course in General Medicine, after a period of substantial stability around 1,000 scholarships per year (2014-2017), subsequently increased, particularly in 2021 (3,406) and in 2022 (n. 3,675) thanks to the dedicated resources of the PNRR (figure 3).

“However, the new GPs – explains Cartabellotta – will not be sufficient to fill the generational turnover. In particular, ENPAM estimates that the number of young people trained or sent for training in general medicine would occupy only 50% of the GP posts left uncovered by retirements”.

Estimation of current and future shortages

Trend 2019-2021 and degree seniority. The recent Agenas Report on GPs first of all shows a progressive decrease in those in activity: in 2021 they were 40,250, or 2,178 fewer than in 2019 (-5.4%) with considerable regional variability (figure 4).

“But it is above all the age situation that is worrying – comments Cartabellotta – given that in 2021 75.3% of GPs in practice had over 27 years of seniority in their degree, with almost all the central-southern regions above the national average, even as a consequence of local trade union policies which have not always favored generational turnover”. In some southern Regions the group of older GPs exceeds 80%: Calabria (88.3%), Molise (83.2%), Campania (82.7%), Sicily (82.6%), Basilicata (82.1%) (figure 5).

Number of assisted GPs. According to the surveys of the Interregional Conventional Healthcare Structure (SISAC), as of 1 January 2022, 39,270 GPs had over 51.3 million patients in charge. In absolute terms, the national average is 1,307 assisted per GP: from 1,073 in Sicily to 1,461 in Veneto, 1,466 in Lombardy, up to 1,545 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (figure 6).

“However, the scenario – Cartabellotta points out – is much more critical than the numbers suggest: in fact, with this level of saturation, the principle of free choice and the capillary distribution of GPs in relation to population density disappear. Consequently, it is often impossible to find availability of a GP close to home, not only in the so-called desertified areas (areas with low population density, with disadvantaged, rural and peripheral geographical conditions) where calls for tenders for deficient territorial areas are often deserted, but also in the big cities”.

Need for GPs as of 1 January 2022. “The criticalities identified above – explains Cartabellotta – only allow us to estimate the average regional need for GPs in relation to the number of patients, since the need for each deficient territorial area is identified by the ASL according to local variables”.

If the objective is to guarantee the quality of assistance, the capillary distribution in relation to the population density, the proximity of the clinics and the exercise of free choice, it is not possible to refer to the maximum number of choices to estimate the need for GPs. Consequently, the GIMBE Foundation, deeming acceptable a ratio of 1 GP for every 1,250 assisted (average value between the ceiling of 1,500 and the current optimal ratio of 1,000) and using the SISAC surveys as at 1 January 2022, estimates a shortage of 2,876 GPs , with more critical situations in the large northern regions: Lombardy (-1,003), Veneto (-482), Emilia Romagna (-320), Piedmont (-229), as well as in Campania (-349) (figure 7).

MMG projection to 2025. Taking into account the expected retirements and the scholarships for the Training Course in General Medicine, the Agenas data (where estimates for the Autonomous Province of Bolzano are missing) show that in 2025 the number of GPs will decrease by 3,452 units compared to 2021, with clear regional differences (figure 8). In particular, some Central-Southern Regions in 2025 will suffer the greatest reduction in GPs: Lazio (-584), Sicily (-542), Campania (-398), Puglia (-383).

“The extent of the reduction estimated by Agenas – commented Cartabellotta – is also underestimated for at least two reasons: first of all, it does not take into account that doctors currently enrolled in the Training Course in General Medicine can already acquire up to 1,000 choices while attending the course ; secondly because many GPs retire before the age of 70”.

“The progressive shortage of GPs – concludes Cartabellotta – follows both from programming errors to ensure generational turnover, in particular the lack of synchrony to balance expected retirements and funding of scholarships, and from union policies that are not always linear. And it is clear that the “buffer” solutions implemented by the Government with the Milleproroghe Decree (raising the retirement age to 72) and by the Regions (increase in the ceiling) only serve to sweep the dust under the carpet, without resolving the progressive shortage of GP. In this sense, it is necessary to implement a multifactorial strategy: adequate planning of needs, timely publication by the Regions of calls for scholarships, implementation of organizational models that enhance teamwork, full implementation of the territorial assistance reform provided by the PNRR (Community homes, community hospitals, home care, telemedicine), alignment of trade union agreements with the real needs of the population. Because looking at the numbers, alongside the already existing shortage, the forecasts show that there will be fewer and fewer family doctors in the coming years. A “desertification” that will leave millions of people uncovered with increasingly significant consequences for the organization of territorial health care and above all for the health of the population, especially the elderly and frail”.

