Other than the gas crisis and skyrocketing bills, the real emergency the human energy crisis. Fatigue is the evil of modern times and feeling with dead batteries even before starting the day is not at all uncommon: in the general population, without taking into account those who suffer from chronic diseases or have specific and already well-known reasons for being exhausted, one in five admits that they lack energy to the point of having their usual daily activities compromised. This was recently demonstrated by a survey by the Swiss University of Lausanne, which, analyzing about three thousand people aged 45 and over, traced the identikit of the chronically fatigued: a middle-aged person, more often a woman, with a few extra pounds and a low average socioeconomic levelwho is not satisfied with their health in general and often also has some medical problems of which fatigue was the first indicator, from insomnia to anemia, from depression to low levels of thyroid hormones. Because fatigue is a vague and frequent symptom which can often depend on lack of sleep or obvious reasons such as excessive physical effort or the flu, but which should not be trivialized precisely because it can be an indication of physical and / or psychological disorders to watch out for.

Questions to ask yourself to evaluate fatigue