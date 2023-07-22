Home » Why breast milk is actually a medicine
Health

Why breast milk is actually a medicine

by admin
Why breast milk is actually a medicine

Whether in the professional societies or the World Health Organization, the opinion today is unanimous: In the first six months, everything that is not breast milk is suboptimal. It is true that milk powders are now biotechnologically sophisticated products, in addition to lactose they contain proteins, milk fats and short-chain carbohydrates exactly like nature does. Nevertheless, something crucial is missing: All the biological components that the manufacturers are not allowed to mix in, because then it would not be a food but a medicine.

See also  The Interconnectedness of Sport and Nutrition: A Path to Holistic Wellness

You may also like

The Denunciation of Andrea Purgatori’s Family Reveals Disturbing...

here’s what the WHO has established and what...

Menarini, European green light for a new oncological...

If you always feel tired, the causes could...

Alert in hospitals, one doctor out of three...

Michelle Hunziker’s Unique Longevity Treatment: Cryotherapy for Anti-Aging

physical activity is prescribed by doctors – breaking...

What happens to the brain if we never...

The Top Foods to Benefit Your Heart and...

Terra Amara advances on Sunday 23 July 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy