Why can’t children run anymore? All because of a bad habit

In recent years, a worrying trend has spread among children and teenagers: the lack of physical activity, sport and the inability to run.

The lack of predisposition of the little ones to carry out any type of physical activity is alarming, and not a little. According to what has been learned from recent research done by some Australian scholars, it would seem that there is a ‘bad’ habit behind this new way of seeing things.

The habit of spending many hours a day sitting in front of a screen, to the detriment of the movement, has led many experts to speak of a real “crisis of the movement”.

Children don’t know how to run, what are the damages and what are the solutions

Today’s children run less efficiently and with less movement coordination than they used to. In particular, children run with less dexterity and make less use of their arms for balance, leading to one imbalance between the work of the legs and that of the trunk.

Sensational discovery about children: what is happening (tantasalute.it)

What can be done to avoid these problems? First of all, it is important to educate children to a culture of sport and movement from an early age. Learning to love movement, practicing a sport or regular physical activity is good not only for the body, but also for the mind. Also, it is important for parents to encourage their children to perform outdoor activitiescome walk, run o play outdoors. Instead of spending too much time indoors.

Also, it’s important to try to reduce the amount of time kids spend on the various electronic devices. Many activities that were previously performed outdoors have been replaced by technology, but it is important to remember that excessive use of screens can have detrimental effects on the mental health of children.

Finally, it is important to provide children with the right equipment and the right clothing to perform physical activity in safety and with maximum comfort. Children who engage in physical activity and sport must have adequate shoes and clothing, capable of supporting the activity and preventing any injuries.

Even at school, many things can be done to encourage physical activity among children. For example, it is important that physical education lessons are fun and engaging, in order to stimulate children to love sport and movement. In addition, various extracurricular activities can be organised, such as gymnastics or dance classes, volleyball courses, soccer o basketwhich allow children to develop motor skills e socialize with their peers.

