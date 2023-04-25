Why can’t I digest lettuce? The reason is this

What is the explanation behind this annoying physical phenomenon? Why I don’t digest lettuce has its reasons, how to avoid it.

Why can’t I digest lettuce? Eating salad and the like could very easily, in some cases, lead to problems from this point of view, and ruin our day. Because, you know, digestive problems can be really unpleasant.

As to why I don’t digest lettuce and salad in general, there are many explanations. Although we are talking about a product of nature, absolutely healthy and nutritious, composed only of water and dietary fibers, this type of vegetable can remain on the stomach of quite a few people.

And yes, the concept of vegetables and light food is associated with salad, in everyone’s common sense. But, yes, side effects can arise that have very specific manifestations.

The “fault” of why I don’t digest lettuce and salad in general has a very specific culprit. What is it about? And can something be done to stem this problem and be able to consume this vegetable without encountering any complications?

Why can’t I digest lettuce? The salad is heavy because of this

If in the great yellow classics the culprit is always the butler, in this case it is the fibers that have to bear all the responsibility. Fibers, which are present in equally high contents in other healthy and natural products, have a high satiating power.

And this is because they “fill” us. Their usefulness is clear, as they favor the work that the intestine carries out during digestion. But this high fiber content can also prove to be a double-edged sword.

And for some more sensitive ones, there is also the possibility of inflammation of the intestine. In order to avoid any complications, it is advisable to eat well-cut salad, in small pieces. To season it with lemon juice and to chew it well and slowly.

Another helping factor is the fact that lettuce and the various types of existing salad are better digestible once they have been cooked.